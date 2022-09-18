The latest kitchen must-have according to Amazon shoppers? A $12 milk bag organizer

The Fox Run Milk Bag Organizer is a must-have for a tidy kitchen. Image via Amazon.

There's something about a well-organized home that's always appealing, but not always the easiest to put into practice.

If you're looking to emulate the picture-perfect interiors of Pinterest boards and Instagram feeds but aren't sure where to start, your best bet is to follow the words of Marie Kondo herself and just "commit to tidying up."

The fridge is an easy area to get started, and Amazon Canada has a huge selection of tools to organize every area of the kitchen — including the fridge. Ringing in at $12, the Fox Run Milk Bag Organizer is a must-have for any Canadian household.

What is it?

For anyone who has ever wondered the best way to store bags of milk, just about anything is better than awkwardly leaning them up against the inside of the fridge. This Fox Run Milk Bag Organizer takes things a step further by providing a dedicated place to keep them neatly in place.

This space saving organizer holds three bags of fresh milk, stacking them one of top of the other. It has an easy dispensing design that lets you pull out a fresh bag from the bottom, and is made from dishwasher-safe plastic.

What shoppers are saying

Despite being such a simple design, thousands of Amazon shoppers have been impressed by the Fox Run Milk Bag Organizer. It's received a 4.7-star average rating, and more than 2,500 five-star reviews.

Reviewers write that it "saves so much room in the fridge" and is "so simple yet so helpful." It "fits neatly on the shelf" in order to provide a clutter-free spot for milk.

'Essential for a Canadian fridge'

"A must for anyone who buys 4L bags of milk," reads one review.

"Why didn't I find this 10 years ago?" shared another.

Some shoppers have knocked points off of this milk bag holder for being "a bit on the expensive side," especially since it's just made from plastic. However, given that it can be "hard to find" similar products elsewhere, reviewers say that it's still "worth the price."

Verdict

A milk bag organizer may not be top of mind when it comes to kitchen must-haves, but according to Amazon shoppers this gadget is "essential for a Canadian fridge." It saves space and helps declutter your most used shelves, freeing up room for other things.

At $12, shoppers day that it's not the most affordable piece of organizational equipment, but is well worth buying for the convenience it provides.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

