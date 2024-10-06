Frankie Bridge sends fans wild in seriously chic autumnal co-ord

Frankie Bridge just rocked the colour of the season. Ready for autumn, the Loose Women star stepped out in a rich burgundy co-ord from 4th and Reckless. Giving fans a glimpse of her three-piece suit, Frankie, 35, posed in a pair of straight-leg trousers, an oversized blazer and a corset top.

"From LDN runway to Paris street style in @4thandreckless. You may have spotted me wearing this on @loosewomen too… burgundy is here to stay in my wardrobe," Frankie captioned a carousel of snaps.

Among the comments, fans commended Frankie on her choice of outfit. "Stunning," replied one. "Beauty inside and out," commented a second. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Obsessed!"

From Valentino pink to cherry red and brat green, there's an overarching shade each season, and this autumn it's burgundy. As well as Frankie, celebrities including Cat Deeley, Michelle Dockery and the Princess of Wales, have all been spotted in variations of the on-trend hue.

Frankie wore a black satin gown with lace inserts on Tuesday (Getty)

Revered as a style icon, Frankie has been making waves with her wardrobe this month, and on Tuesday she headed to the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 in London.

Styled by Rebecca Bowyer, the mum-of-two stepped out in a black satin dress from CULT MIA. She completed her ensemble with gold statement earrings by Jennifer Gibson, and heels by Jennifer Chamandi. Fans also spotted her black quilted Chanel bag.

Willis Galbraith was responsible for creating Frankie's ultra-chic ponytail for the evening, while her go-to makeup artist, Malin Coleman curated a radiant look, using a pearlescent eyeshadow, honey-hued blusher and a warm nude lip on the star.

Just weeks before, Frankie had turned heads in another glamorous ensemble. Attending the closing party for London Fashion Week, which was presented by 1664 Blanc, the 35-year-old sported another burgundy look, teaming a ruched midi dress with red leather gloves and wine-coloured boots.

Frankie is loving burgundy right now (Getty)

Back in 2022, Frankie reflected on her fashion evolution, telling Stylist : "We're constantly told that when you hit 30, you can't wear particular things because you need to be giving off a certain image.

"Especially if you've had kids, it's really difficult to kind of find your groove again with fashion. I think the answer is really about redefining what you wear, but you can do that slowly instead of getting rid of your wardrobe and starting again."

"Nowadays, my failsafe outfit is a pair of black trousers with a vest top and an oversized blazer," Frankie noted. "I can style it with jewellery, sunglasses and handbags to make it feel different."