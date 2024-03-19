How ‘freaks’ took over pop culture – from Jim Morrison to the Manson Family

Psychedelic vibes: Pink Floyd performing at the Architectural Association student party, London, December 1966 - Adam Ritchie/Redferns

Modern dictionaries tend to label the usage of the noun “freak” as “derogatory”, describing someone “who is extremely abnormal in appearance, social behaviour, sexual orientation, gender identity… a unique person, originally in a displeasing or alienating way.”

In the early 1960s, the term was claimed by Hollywood proto-hippies, and publicly celebrated by musical provocateurs Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention on their 1966 double-album debut Freak Out! The following year, psychedelic hero Jimi Hendrix was singing about his “freak flag” on Axis: Bold as Love and by the time David Crosby was letting his own “freak flag fly” on Almost Cut My Hair with the hugely popular Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young in 1970, the term had surely lost its pejorative offence.

In rock and roll, to be a freak is generally considered a very good thing, signifying a social and musical outlier whose non-conformity is stamped on their work and lifestyle with a boldness that incites puzzlement, discombobulation, curiosity, derision, offence and excitement, often all at the same time. Albeit, in most cases, freaks tend to be more admired from a qualified distance than adored by the mainstream.

Freaks Out! by singer, songwriter and author Luke Haines boasts the promising subtitle “Weirdos, Misfits and Deviants, the Rise and Fall of Righteous Rock and Roll”. Now, a history of how freaks have underpinned pop culture might have been an intriguing project – but frankly that would have been too much work for a writer of Haines’s proclivities. “I got lucky, I was born a Freak. Too precocious for state school and too lazy for academia,” he proclaims in the foreword. “One cannot learn to be a Freak any more than one can learn to be a great artist or an athlete,” he avers elsewhere, which probably says more about Haines antipathy to education or application than anything empirically demonstrable.

Haines has, by his own amusing admission, spent his entire life avoiding anything he might consider overtly work related, whilst exploring myriad personal obsessions in drily witty, darkly contrary and elegantly crafted songs. Following “the golden age of unemployment” in the 1980s, Haines has made 26 albums, solo or with bands The Auteurs and Black Box Recorder, often with such topic-specific titles as Nine and a Half Psychedelic Meditations on British Wrestling of the 1970s & Early ‘80s and British Nuclear Bunkers. He has also written two snidely entertaining memoirs, Bad Vibes: Britpop and My Part In Its Downfall (2009) and Post Everything: Outsider Rock and Roll (2011).

Freaky visions: the cover of Luke Haines's album Nine and a Half Psychedelic Meditations on British Wrestling of the 1970s & Early '80s

What Freaks Out! really offers is a manifesto for being Luke Haines, a loose excuse to fill in some gaps in his memoirs, eulogise his own record collection and disparage anyone whose appeal he doesn’t understand, including ABBA, David Bowie, Brian Eno, Steely Dan, The Clash and Prince, whose entire output he blithely pronounces “worthless”, insisting “I will die on the right side of history.” Alongside such acknowledged Freak artists as Jim Morrison (but not the other Doors), The Velvet Underground, The Incredible String Band, Hawkwind and The Fall, Haines’s spurious patchwork history of seminal Freaks includes pre-rock and roll crying crooner Johnny Ray, disabled rocker Gene Vincent, light entertainment instrumentalists The Shadows, early Genesis, whimsical Australian songsmiths The Go-Betweens (but definitely not their savage contemporary Nick Cave) and Billie Eilish (just to show that he keeps up with the kids). He favours T-Rex bongo-basher Steve Peregrine Took over the band’s pop idol frontman Marc Bolan and offers passionate diversions on deeply obscure recordings by psychedelic Morris dancers The Blackheath Foot ‘n Death Men and Japanese noise merchants Les Razilles Denudes, whose output he praises as “a prolapse in a black hole inside Ozzy Osbourne’s last working brain cell”.

This is the kind of waspishly outrageous prose readers come to Haines for, even as he wanders out onto the critical thin ice of eulogising the Manson family women (the surviving cult members who didn’t participate in the cult’s multiple savage murders) and The Glitter Band (who Haines argues have been unfairly tarred with the sins of their paedophile leader Gary, whom he nevertheless recalls enthusiastically in his glam rock pomp as “a kinetic hot mass bursting out of his shiny girdle”).

Reading Haines is akin to an encounter with a poisonously seductive smart alec extolling counterintuitive wisdom in the corner of a dank bar. It is facetiously entertaining, but I can’t quite shake a suspicion that it is ultimately driven by doubts about Haines’s own freakiness. Freaks Out is the literary equivalent of the ink-stained, badge and decal covered satchel of an overgrown schoolboy determined to prove that his taste in music sets him apart from the herd. For Haines, this is a precious text. For anyone else, it’s a tatty ragbag of dubious merit.

