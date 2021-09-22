I bought the $189 fleece jacket that Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber can't stop wearing, and here's what I thought

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

I bought the Free People Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket seen on models Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber. Images via Youtube/Vogue, Instagram/HaileyBieber.

Most of the time, I like to consider myself a pretty independent person, which also applies to my choices in fashion. Rather than hopping on board with every one of the season’s latest trends, I tend to pick and choose only the ones that will work with my existing wardrobe and personal style.

In a rare turn of events though, I recently found myself lusting after a colourful Free People fleece jacket that has been spotted on a slew of high-profile celebrities.

A favourite among models like Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber (even making its way into Gerber’s 7 Days, 7 Looks video for Vogue), the Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket is a definite departure from my usual fashion choices.

Free People Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket in Ginger Spice. Image via Free People.

$189 CAD/$148 USD at Free People

Unlike my collection of clothes in mostly streamlined silhouettes and neutral colour palettes, I found myself drawn to the oversized fleece jacket in a neon shade of Tropical Pink when I found it in my size secondhand. I decided to pull the trigger, and chalked it up to being a fun fashion experiment.

First impressions

First off, this fleece jacket is extremely cozy and super soft, making it a perfect choice to bring along while I went on a recent camping and road trip through Prince Edward County. Light enough to keep in my backpack but warm enough to fend off the chilly morning weather, I found myself reaching for it pretty much every day of my trip.

Wearing the Free People Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket in Tropical Pink on vacation.

I was initially worried about the colour being too loud, but I was pleasantly surprised to find that the hot pink shade added a fun pop to my mostly blue, black and white wardrobe. I may have gotten a few funny looks from people on the street, but I also received my fair share of compliments from others who were a fan of the jacket’s vibrant pink shade.

It was also a functional choice to have with me while out and about, since the jacket has so many convenient pockets. The zippered front pockets were big enough to hold my cell phone, wallet, keys and sunglasses without worrying that they would fall out, while the smaller chest pocket is perfectly sized to store a face mask.

What others are saying

In addition to being a hit among celebrities, the Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket is also a favourite among Free People shoppers. So far, it’s earned a 4.5-star rating from more than 130 customer reviews and counting.

“This is the most comfortable thing I’ve ever owned! Big plus that it’s so easy to style and the colour is just so beautiful! Particularly in love with all those pockets,” raved one reviewer.

“I love this jacket, but was secretly hoping I wouldn’t so I could return it. Once I tried it, I couldn’t give it up. It’s light with lots of pockets, and just the right length for higher waisted pants,” shared another.

Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket in Brushed Maroon. Image via Free People.

Many shoppers have noted that this jacket does run slightly large, so if you prefer a more fitted look, you’ll want to size down before you buy.

“Obsessed with this jacket. I wasn't sure what size to get (S or M), I am 5'7 135 pounds, and decided to go with the small. The medium looked great as well, but a little too oversized as the jacket's style is already oversized,” revealed one reviewer.

I’d agree with the reviews that you can definitely get away with a size down, as I purchased my jacket in an XS rather than my usual size small and was still able to layer it over a sweatshirt if needed.

Since this jacket comes in so many different colours and patterns, you can pretty much find one to suit any style — just in time for fall.

Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket in Salt Water. Image via Free People.

SHOP IT: Free People, $189 CAD/$148 USD

Printed Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket. Image via Free People.

SHOP IT: Free People, $215 CAD/$168 USD

Hit The Slopes Colorblock Jacket. Image via Free People.

SHOP IT: Free People, $189 CAD/$148 USD

Hit The Slopes Colorblock Pullover. Image via Free People.

SHOP IT: Free People, $164 CAD/$128 USD

