I'm obsessed with this Free People workout tank for spring and summer — and it's only $41

I'm obsessed with this $41 Free People tank for spring and summer.

I never thought it would happen, but I've recently turned into one of those "buy the same clothing in every colour" kind of people. After all, once you find something that works for your body, why not stock up?

My latest wardrobe multiple is none other than the FP Movement Happiness Runs Crop Tank from Free People. This stretchy, form-fitting tank comes in dozens of different colours, and is perfect for wearing all spring and summer long.

Takeaways

My rating: 5/5 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Free People shoppers: 4.7-star average rating, 1,200+ reviews

Shoppers love the fit and comfort of this versatile tank

However, some caution that it's "not great" for those with large busts

FP Movement Happiness Runs Crop Tank. Image via Free People.

$41 CAD/$30 USD at Free People

The details

Contrary to what its name might suggest, this tank top is designed for low impact workouts like yoga, pilates or hiking. It's made from a stretchy, ribbed material that moves with your body throughout your workout.

The tank features a high neckline and just the right amount of compression — so it can be worn with or without an undergarment underneath.

Why I love the FP Movement Happiness Runs Crop Tank

I first purchased this tank top in bright pink when I ordered a two-piece set that included matching shorts last summer. While I didn't end up reaching for the shorts very often, I found myself wearing the tank top on repeat while lounging and working out.

Since then, I've ordered it in two more colours, black and white, as the tank has become my go-to layering piece under sweaters in the winter, and on its own for low-impact workouts.

Wearing my Free People Happiness Runs Tank.

The tank only comes in three sizes (XS/S, M/L and L/XL), but due to their stretchy fabric, I haven't had any issues with the fit. As a 34C, I opted for the XS/S size, and haven't had any issues.

I will say that these tops are a little more high maintenance than some others, since it's recommended to lay them flat to dry. However, because I'm such a fan of these tanks, I'm willing to take that extra step while doing laundry to keep them looking their best.

What others have to say

Free People shoppers have also been loving this tank top, as it's racked up an impressive 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,200 customer reviews.

"This is the perfect top for yoga, barre and lounging! Nice and stretchy and not too thin. I can see why it’s so popular," shared one reviewer.

According to reviews, this top is "so comfy and versatile." It's "great under a larger tank or flowy onesie but also great day to day. I’m also breastfeeding my daughter right now and it’s great for that too," another wrote.

Happiness Runs Crop Tank. Image via Free People.

$41 CAD/$30 USD at Free People

"I initially ordered one tank and loved it so much I bought a bunch more. Perfect for working out or for lounging," one person shared.

However, some reviewers noted that this tank is better suited to those with a smaller cup size.

"The material feels thin and too stretchy to even remotely hold up these tatas," one person shared. "I’m sure it’s perfect for anyone with a d/c cup or smaller!"

If you're someone who does a lot of running, cycling, or HIIT workouts, this probably isn't the top for you — unless you plan on layering it over a more supportive sports top. However, if a comfortable crop top/bra hybrid is on your shopping list, then I'd recommend this Free People tank in a heartbeat.

