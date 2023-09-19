Free People shoppers 'love' this 'cozy' puffer jacket & it's perfect for fall

The bestselling Free People packable puffer is perfect for fall & it's available in so many colours. (Photos via Free People)

I'm not sure about you, but every time fall rolls around, I feel the need to purchase another jacket (or a few). There's just something about a new cozy coat that really commemorates the autumn season.

Last year, the Pippa Packable Puffer from Free People sold out pretty fast. It's the perfect jacket for when the weather starts to get chilly — and since it's packable, it's easy to store and bring everywhere.

It's available in over 15 colours — which is an excuse to buy more than one, to be honest — and it retails for $265. Keep reading to discover more about this bestselling jacket and see what shoppers have to say.

Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket (Photo via Free People)

$265 at Free People

The details

This performance puffer is the perfect transitional jacket for fall. It's warm, water-resistant and packable (pro tip: you can use it as a pillow when travelling).

It's filled with a vegan alternative that'll mimic the same softness, compressibility and warmth of real down jackets. It'll also keep you nice and dry by repelling wet-weather elements like rain and snow.

You can style the oversized fit on its own or layer up with sweaters; since it's lightweight, things won't get too bulky. On top of its quilted design, the outer shell is also reflective, ideal for late-night walks.

What people are saying

With a 4.6-star overall rating, Free People shoppers have a lot of good things to say about this jacket.

One customer said they "love the oversized fit" because it allows them to "put a sweater on underneath for colder days."

"I recommend it to everyone and will be buying more," said a super impressed shopper.

Another reviewer said it's "easy to pack and perfect for adventures."

It's important to note that multiple shoppers reported it to fit big, so you should consider sizing down when purchasing. And one customer said it was "a little longer than I would prefer," which is something to keep in mind if you're looking for more of a cropped style.

The verdict

If you are like me and get the urge to add to your jacket collection the second you feel a slight autumn breeze, then the Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket is definitely an option to consider.

It's the perfect piece to layer with, and with so many colour options, you'll be able to find the best match for your wardrobe. Plus, it's the best jacket to bring on your travels since you can pack it into its own pocket.

You can count on it keeping you warm and dry and feel a bit safer knowing it has a reflective outer shell for nighttime adventures.

Remember to size down when adding it to your cart!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

