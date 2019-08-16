Fans at Solheim Cup will get free access to sanitary products

The move to provide free sanitary products has been described as "fantastic". [Photo: PA]

Fans will be given free access to menstural products at this year’s Solheim Cup in Gleneagles, Scotland.

The decision makes the tournament the first major golf competition to make sanitary products accessible and free of charge to all spectators.

The Scottish Government have fully-funded this move, which the organisers have described as “fantastic”.

The decision was made after the success of Scotland’s initiative to provide free period products at Scottish Government buildings and across local authorities.

Aileen Campbell, communities secretary at the Solheim Cup, said: “The Solheim Cup is one of the most prestigious events in women’s sport and it’s fantastic it is leading the way in providing free period products during the event.

“It is important that high-profile sporting events support equality and remove the stigma surrounding periods.”

The decision has been welcomed by On The Ball, an organisation campaigning for free menstural products at football grounds.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “We faced opposition when we started our campaign but people now understand the impact lack of accessibility to period products can have on women’s lives and in particular experiences at sporting events.”

“We hope this move will inspire other sports and competitions to consider making the same simple, forward-thinking change!”

On The Ball is made up of three female fans, Orlaith Duffy, Mikaela McKinley and Erin Slaven. They have encouraged 93 clubs spanning England, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Brazil and the United States to provide free period products for fans.

This year’s Solheim Cup will take place from 13-15 September 2019. It’ll see the top female golfers from Europe and the US face off.

