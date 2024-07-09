Free at Starbucks on Wednesday, July 10: A reusable straw for your summer of cold drinks

Starbucks is giving away a free, limited-edition reusable summer straw on Wednesday, July 10, when you buy any cold handcrafted drink at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada

Here's the latest Starbucks deal: A free straw.

If you are a frequent sipper of Starbucks' cold coffee drinks – such as Frappuccino beverages, bubble tea-inspired Refreshers, Iced Energy or iced tea and lemonade – you may want a straw.

In April, the coffee chain began using more sustainable cold cups – they use 20% less plastic – that do have openings to drink from. But sometimes you just want a straw.

Now you can get a free colorful summer reusable straw from a participating Starbucks on Wednesday, July 10. When you order any cold handcrafted drink you get the freebie, while supplies last.

You can get your straw by going into the store and ordering, or by ordering on the Starbucks app. Free straws can also come through Starbucks delivery on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

The limited-edition reusable straw works with Starbucks' single-serving cold cup lids and with most reusable Starbucks cold cups.

