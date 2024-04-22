French country kitchen ideas – 44 designs with Gallic charm

French country kitchen ideas are characterised by their classic appearance while still being able to embrace new trends and tastes. Its versatility and enduring elegance makes it unique among all the other kitchen ideas and styles out there.

A huge farmhouse table for gathering around, an armoire for housing china and glassware, open shelves displaying stoneware and canisters in neat rows, and shining copper pans hung above a stove are all quintessential elements of the look.

‘A typical French country kitchen is rustic but always chic. Using a mixture of organic materials, old and new furniture and exposed stone, creates a convivial and warm feeling. A perfect place for preparing typical French cuisine,’ says Tom Howley, design director at Tom Howley.