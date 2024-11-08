Friends Win $1.4M Lottery Prize, Then One of Them Calls Boss with Surprising Message: 'I'm Still Coming to Work'

"Our families and neighbors are thrilled for us!" the friends told Illinois lottery officials

Illinois Lottery Tommy Lotto and Crew split the purchase of a Lucky Day Lotto

Three friends have plenty to celebrate after a big lottery win.

The friends, who have known each other for decades and are calling themselves "Tommy Lotto and Crew," recently won a $1.4 million lottery prize, according to a statement from Illinois Lottery officials that was obtained by PEOPLE.

“We have a group of friends, and we occasionally pool our money and go in on a lottery ticket when the jackpots are big,” Tommy told lottery officials.

And that's exactly what happened on Oct. 4 when Tommy bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a local Mobile gas station.

After realizing he was a winner, Tommy said there was one person he knew he needed to tell right away.

"I went back to the Mobil where I purchased the ticket and shared the exciting news with the clerk, Teresa," Tommy said. "I’ve lived in the area for a long time, so we know each other at this point."

“I swear the color drained from her face when I told her the news because she was so shocked," he added. "Then she burst out laughing and was so happy for me!”

Meanwhile, his friends say they "thought he was kidding" when he first told them.

"Then he read off the numbers," they said, adding, "Our families and neighbors are thrilled for us!"

One member told lottery officials they even shared the news with their boss. "I said, ‘I won the lottery… but I’m still coming to work!,’” the friend quipped.

Tommy went on to say he has big plans for his portion of the money. “This win is a miracle! Now, I can help pay for more of my daughter’s upcoming wedding," he shared. "I’m also a huge Blackhawks fan, and I’m excited to treat my friends and family to many games this season."

As for the rest of the group, one friend wants to use the money towards retirement while the other plans to use it towards college tuition for his kids.

“This is a life-altering win,” the friends all agreed.

The winning numbers for the Lucky Day Lotto ticket were: 13-15-22-29-40.