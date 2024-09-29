Frontman of Welsh band The Alarm, in cancer remission thanks to NHS drug trial

Mike Peters, frontman of Welsh band The Alarm, is in remission from aggressive cancer thanks to an NHS drug trial. The rock star, who was forced to cancel a US tour earlier this year after being diagnosed with fast-growing lymphoma, has been given the all-clear after experimental therapy at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester. Peters, who has supported U2 and Status Quo on tour, was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) more than 29 years ago aged 36.