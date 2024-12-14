Frosty fingers? These hand warmers are nearly 50% off: 'Worth their weight in gold'

At just $27, these multitasking gizmos offer hours of heat — plus they can keep your phone juiced up and fit in a stocking.

Feel that chill? It's a reminder that truly cold temperatures are here. Hats and gloves can take us a long way toward staying warm outdoors, but you might need a little extra help when you want to take a hike, walk the dog or head to a late-season football game. Amazon has a hot deal on a problem-solving gadget that will keep your hands toasty for hours: Innopaw Hand Warmers. They're on sale for $27 for two, down from $50 — nearly 50% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At $27, this is just a few bucks shy of the lowest price we've ever seen on these toasty helpers. Getting close to 50% off is nothing to scoff at, and keeping your hands from succumbing to that stiff, bone-deep chill is pretty darn priceless. They're also available in six colors, though prices vary by color.

Why do I need these? 🤔

Look: Some of us are not made for the cold. We're the ones whose hands are perpetually frigid, no matter the weather. But when it's frosty outside, our fingers turn into icicles. Are you that someone? If so, these little rechargeable hand warmers will make winter much more tolerable.

They're small enough to fit in the palm of your hand or a pocket, so they're easy to use and carry when you're out and about. Each hand warmer in the set comes with a USB cable for charging. They're also magnetic, which holds them together until you're ready to use them. Pro tip: These gizmos also function as battery packs, so that no matter where you are, you have a way to juice your phone.

Fall is here and winter will be before you know it. Our advice? Get your mitts on a pair of these hand warmers ASAP. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers who say they're 'worth their weight in gold' gave these electric hand warmers a toasty five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"I play disc golf and I deliver mail," this shopper wrote. "So keeping my hands warm is crucial. This hand warmer is great. I took them to work with me and kept them on all day. Lasted six and a half hours on the low setting."

"My hands are always cold at work and these are awesome at keeping them warm," wrote another impressed reviewer. "I've only used the lowest temperature, and it's more than enough."

"These saved my Raynaud's syndrome hands last winter," gushed another five-star fan. "I literally used them every night when I got in bed. I would hold one and fall asleep. Don't know what I'd do without them. At times I'd use the high setting and run it up and down my neck for pain relief."

"Simple and very effective," said a fourth shopper. "Thought the magnets were a clever gimmick, but they really do a great job of keeping them together until you are ready to use them separately. They throw off plenty of heat."

Cons 👎

This fan's one complaint? "I wish it charged with one cable, not two, but I don't have to charge it much."

A final buyer said they "wish the shape was more well-fitting for the hands" but wrote that these warmers do "work well."

Oh, and don't forget about your feet!

Amazon HotHands Toe Warmers, 20 Pairs $18 $32 Save $14 Keep your toes toasty with these winter must-haves, which can keep feet warm for up to eight hours. Just shake them to activate, and they'll be ready to use in no time. "These keep my feet toasty warm all day," wrote one happy shopper. "I work outside, and these are a lifesaver during the cold Chicago winters. They last the whole eight to 10 hours that I work. The adhesive keeps them in place, which is a nice feature too!" $18 at Amazon

