I froze my eggs to have a child alone. I wish I hadn’t

When I saw this week’s news that the number of single women undergoing IVF or artificial insemination has tripled over the past decade, from 1,400 in 2012 to 4,800 in 2022, I cried in the toilet at work.

I knew it would unleash a slew of articles and television interviews with solo mothers explaining their brave decision to have a baby alone, using donor sperm. Over the course of eight years, I spent tens of thousands of pounds, underwent countless invasive, often painful medical procedures, and almost drove myself crazy trying to become one of them.

I yearned for a baby, but my treatment was unsuccessful – a story that’s rarely told, because there’s no happy ending. It has left me with a sense of bitterness and grief that rises every time I see a woman pushing a buggy or holding hands with a toddler, and I worry it will never go away.

I’ve always known I wanted to be a mother one day, but I had no idea how difficult it would be to achieve my dream. When I split up with a long-term boyfriend at 34, it began to dawn on me that it might not simply fall into place as my own mum had assured me it would.

Two years later, I visited a fertility clinic, hoping to discover how my egg count was holding up. In no uncertain terms, I was told that if I wanted a baby, I should act immediately. I wasn’t yet ready to come to terms with doing it alone, although with hindsight, of course, I wish I’d chosen differently. Instead, I decided to freeze my eggs, then a relatively new technology which offered the tantalising option of preserving my fertility until a later date.

I underwent two cycles, injecting myself with hormones to stimulate my ovaries and having multiple eggs collected under sedation. In total, the clinic froze 16 of my eggs, at a cost of around £10,000, which was most of my savings. I told myself it was an insurance policy, and it helped quell the nagging anxiety that I was running out of time.

‘Nothing to show for all my money and effort’

The latest figures from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority show egg freezing cycles have increased by 81 per cent since 2019, from 2,571 in 2019 to 4,647 in 2022, making it the UK’s fastest growing fertility treatment. However, trying to work out how many of these have become actual babies is difficult. The most recent HFEA figures suggest that 19 per cent of IVF treatments using a patient’s own frozen eggs were successful in 2017.

But the data only looks at the birth rate once an embryo is transferred – and, as I know, not every treatment cycle will result in an embryo. At 39, after a great deal of soul-searching, I decided to try for a baby on my own using my frozen eggs and donor sperm.

The sperm, which I bought from a Danish sperm bank, cost £1100. The treatment to thaw my eggs, fertilise them with the sperm and then transfer them was around £3,000.

But of 16 eggs, just one egg fertilised, and the embryo wasn’t good enough quality to transfer. Realising I had nothing to show for all my money and effort, I was utterly devastated. I’d done so much agonising over the decision to go it alone that I hadn’t really considered the possibility it might not work.

I’ve since seen that the HFEA and the charity Fertility Network have raised concerns about patients being misled by some clinics about the chances of conceiving using frozen eggs, making them appear far higher than they are in reality.

While I don’t believe my clinic gave me any figures, real or inflated, as the procedure was so new, I do feel angry that nobody explained I’d have been far better off freezing embryos created with donor sperm. Egg freezing is seen as more enticing, as it leaves open the possibility of using those eggs with a future partner – but the average IVF pregnancy rate using frozen embryos is so much higher, at 36 per cent.

There’s another advantage to this path, too: it requires eggs to be fertilised, revealing their quality earlier. How many women are unwittingly freezing eggs which aren’t good enough to survive the process? Particularly as I now also know experts recommend going through the process before the age of 35, rather than when their fertility has already declined, like me.

‘I’m trying to rebuild a life which feels fulfilling without children in it’

My egg freezing experience focused my mind, though, showing me how badly I wanted a baby even if it wasn’t with a loving partner, as I’d always imagined. I had a stable career, my own home and supportive friends and family, so I felt sure I could manage.

I was also fortunate enough that my parents were willing to help financially, as the cost of IVF is crippling for single women, who don’t qualify for NHS funding unless they first prove infertility by paying privately for between three and 12 cycles of intrauterine insemination (IUI), which can cost up to £1,600 per cycle. At my age, I wasn’t interested in IUI, which is only a third as successful as IVF, but I’d never have been able to afford the latter by myself without getting into serious debt.

I was 40 by the time I had my first cycle of IVF using donor sperm and my fresh eggs, costing around £6,000. This time, an embryo was transferred and I became pregnant, but suffered an early miscarriage. It was a brutal experience, physically and emotionally, which I went through alone. I was horribly aware I might have lost my only chance at motherhood.

In desperation, I underwent two more cycles over the following year, but neither resulted in a transferable embryo. It was a very dark period for me, in which I thought about nothing but IVF. I gave up drinking, put myself on a low-carb, high protein diet, stopped going out to save money and spent a fortune on acupuncture; I was totally obsessed, but with a spiralling, panicky sense that what I wanted more than anything was slipping through my fingers.

IVF can feel like gambling, in that you’re already so invested that giving it one more throw of the dice seems more logical than cutting your losses and walking away – even though you know, deep down, you won’t win. But there’s always someone with a miracle story: the treatment that worked on the eighth try, or the Hollywood star who had twins at 48. Those anomalies make it so much harder to stop.

Two years ago, at 44, I had one last cycle of IVF, this time using donor eggs. Still, it didn’t work. Afterwards, I fell into a deep depression for months. I had counselling, and was told to treat it like a bereavement, which helped validate how I was feeling. I let myself mourn the life I’d longed for.

Now, the fog of sadness has lifted slightly, but I’m still a long way from being at peace with all that I went through. I put so much of my life on the back burner for almost a decade that I’m now trying to rebuild a life which feels fulfilling without children in it. I know I have to find a way through, because I don’t want to waste the second half of my life on bitterness and regret.

