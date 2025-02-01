The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Jan. 25-31)

Caroline Bologna
·3 min read

Kids may say the darndest things, but parentstweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humor lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Related...

Latest Stories