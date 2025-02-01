The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Jan. 25-31)

Kids may say the darndest things, but parentstweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humor lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

My son just asked me if he has to wear a shirt to Taco Bell and honestly I don’t know — Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) January 25, 2025

When watching a movie with kids, you need to be prepared to answer questions like:

— Is that a bad guy?

— Who’s the bad guy?

— Is there more than one bad guy?

— Which one is the baddest guy? — Jennifer Parker (@Mrs_JParker) January 26, 2025

No one suddenly needs anything more than a kid whose mom has just sat down and gotten comfortable. — Hollie Harris (@allholls) January 28, 2025

We were playing a board game. My husband and 7yo were on the same team. My 7yo as she put her arm around her dad, "dad, can you smell that? That's the smell of victory." It was so cute watching them lose together after I took them down. — Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) January 29, 2025

If you’re thinking of having kids, please know that my 8 year old is currently sobbing because my 5 year old won’t let him talk to his pet balloon. — Upside Dad (@UpsideDad) January 29, 2025

If I make my 3yo a ham sandwich he won’t touch it but if I make myself a ham sandwich he’s gotta have the entire thing — Mommeh Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) January 29, 2025

My kids were fighting so I made them work together to put the duvet cover on the king-sized duvet. The fighting worsened but at least my bed got made. — I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) January 29, 2025

My baby has now learned how fun it is to wildly kick his legs during bath time in order to make sure I am also getting a bath. — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) January 29, 2025

Helping my daughter with her 3rd grade math homework has me doubting I ever passed 3rd grade math. — Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) January 28, 2025

If you enjoy interacting with people who have strong opinions and minimal life experiences, may I recommend parenthood. — Ousa Medusa (@MedusaOusa) January 29, 2025

Toddler has been honing her impressions. When she gets the zooms before bedtime, she will get very close to your face, drop her voice an octave, and say, very slowly, “You’re. Not. Listening.” Then she laughs wildly and runs off. — am rod (@arod_twit) January 29, 2025

My mother-in-law is now living with us but thankfully she likes boxed wine and dino nuggets so all is good. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) January 27, 2025

Have kids so they can start a loud argument in the background of your work call about whether or not you fart — meghan (@deloisivete) January 28, 2025

Not to brag, but I can make my kids angry just by saying, "Good morning." — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 28, 2025

my son and nephew are six months apart and bffs and yesterday my son yelled from the bathroom, "mommy!!!!! come take a picture of my poop so i can show my cousin noah!!!!!!!" — emily may (@emilykmay) January 29, 2025

This will fix it.



-travel ball parents buying a $400 bat for their 9 year old. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 26, 2025

My husband just complained to me that an ingrown nail on his finger hurts.



I am 9 months pregnant with his baby. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) January 29, 2025

