G-Star Raw Taps Drag Icons for New Campaign

Denim brand, G-Star RAW, launches a new campaign featuring the winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5, Shea Couleé.

In partnership with The Nightmare Disorder costume studio, G-Star RAW taps drag icons Shea Couleé, Envy Peru and Hungry for the new vision of denim. Known for its progressive and elevated approach, the "Denim Drags" campaign pushes the boundaries of fashion, featuring each icon in bespoke couture -- a nod to the creativity of drag.

g-star raw denim

Shea Couleé -- "if you nasty" -- stars in the "Trophy Gown." Inspired by early 2000s Paris couture, G-Star RAW integrated architectural elements using best-selling its G-Star Elwood knee pad wrapped around the legs.

An ode to '70s "designers like Paco Rabbane and artists like Cher," Envy Peru stuns in the "Disco Dreamer." The brand shared: "The short dress contains over 2,000 metal rings, reminiscent of the hardware typically used in jeans. The giant headpiece is arguably the eye-catcher of the outfit – made with titanium, the crown features laser-printed denim feathers."

g-star raw denim

Hungry dons G-Star RAW's "'Anatomical Distortion,' fusing multiple bodies into one shape." Inspired by the many faces that stroll through metropolitan cities, the brand taps denim essentials such as denim jackets and beloved Y2K capri jeans, to morph the mundane into haute couture.

