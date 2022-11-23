Gabrielle Union stuns in 'super cute' dress with plunging neckline: 'That is a model'

Gabrielle Union is back with another high-fashion look. (Photo by Mario Anzuoni via Reuters)

Gabrielle Union is stepping out with some colour.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a carousel of photos of herself strutting through the streets of New York, before appearing on "Good Morning America." Pictured on Monday, the "Bring It On" and "Think Like A Man" actress wore a red, white and blue dress with diagonal stripes and a plunging neckline. The dress also featured small balls at its hemline.

Union paired the colourful dress with neon green open-toe heels, while makeup artist Vincent Oquendo gave her a bright, natural makeup look.

"Cold as balls," Union joked in the caption to her post, alongside several rolling laughing emojis and a hashtag for her new movie, "Strange World," which releases Nov. 23.

Fellow celebrities and fans were quick to show their appreciation for the eye-catching look, with many noting Union's natural beauty.

"Beauty," wrote "Fences" actress Viola Davis, alongside two red heart emojis.

"Super cute dress!! Amazing," penned "Black Panther" costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

"Growing up, I always wanted to look just like you! I used to be like, 'I have a nose like her.' Still can't believe we follow each other," added City Girls rapper JT. "Love you, 'Eva.' A perfect Black role model!!!"

"Sometimes, I gotta check to see if the pics are throwbacks cause WTH? #Blackdontcrack, it's giving 2008," one fan chimed in.

"That chocolate skin shining though!!" another replied.

"Now that is a model. You can't tell that she was cold at all!!" one person shared.

Last week, Union also looked stunning in a bright pink gown for the premiere of "Strange World," an animated Disney film which features stars like Union, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lucy Liu.

Union shared a carousel of snaps on Nov. 15, where she was joined on the red carpet alongside her husband, 40-year-old former NBA player Dwayne Wade, and their four-year-old daughter, Kaavia.

In the snaps, Union wore a plunging hot pink gown with a floral neckline, while Wade sported a black suit with a turtleneck sweater and hot pink sneakers. However, it was Kaavia's black dress and pink handbag that stole the show.

"'Strange World' and we're just living in it. We're all we got," Union captioned the post for her more than 20 million followers.

