Gabrielle Union stuns in short white sporty Prada dress: 'Beautiful queen'

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram on Saturday to share show-stopping street photos of herself wearing a sporty white Prada dress. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Gabrielle Union is a stunning natural beauty.

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post a carousel of photos where she gorgeously steals the spotlight on the street. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, the "Bring It On" star posed in a short white sporty Prada dress, pairing the athletic piece with a glamorous red mini handbag and black open-toe lacy sandal wedges.

Union's hair was put into long braids by London-based hair stylist Isaac Poleon; her natural glam makeup highlighted her radiant beauty, which was painted by Esther Edeme.

"Vintage P," Union captioned her post.

Fans expressed major love in the "Cheaper By The Dozen" actress's post, praising her never-aging beauty.

"You are one of my faves," one fan wrote. "Love this look."

"Perfect face," another added.

"The baddest of them all. A real Black gorgeous Barbie," someone chimed in.

"Now that's sizzle and pop," commented a fan.

"A masterpiece," another raved.

"You are so beautiful, Gab," replied one person.

The "Think Like a Man" star doesn't seem to be afraid of light colours and show-stopping looks. On Sunday, Union attended the Prada Men's Spring '23 show in Milan with husband Dwayne Wade. Union shined in long beige tank dress from Prada that featured a bold fringed hem.

Glamour isn't something Union is afraid of. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)

But no matter the public setting, there's one thing Union will nearly always ensure is spot on: her radiant and healthy glow. Skincare has been a huge interest for the star, and it's clear that her routine is paying off.

In 2020, Union spoke to Essence about how she maintains her flawless skin. She told the Black women's lifestyle magazine that sun protection is highly important for people of all complexions.

"A lot of women of colour do not think that we are at risk. We believe that our melanin is built-in protection and we are good to go from birth. That’s not the case," Union explained.

"We have to stay on top of our sun protection. We burn as well," she continued. "Everyone says, 'Black people don’t burn,' but yes, we burn as well, so do Latinas, Asians and everyone else. No one is exempt from sun damage. If I have to be worried about it, everyone needs to be worried about it."

