The 'Game of Thrones' Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial Has Fans So Split

Hello, good evening, Game of Thrones just dropped a casual commercial during the Super Bowl. By which I mean they attempted a crossover with Bud Light (uh, okay) and honestly it has the entirety of Twitter spiraling.

Anyway, here's the commercial:

And let's just say it was met with ... mixed reviews. Some were unimpressed:

While others were deeply here for it:

Love it? Hate it? Vote your heart out.

