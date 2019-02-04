The 'Game of Thrones' Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial Has Fans So Split

Hello, good evening, Game of Thrones just dropped a casual commercial during the Super Bowl. By which I mean they attempted a crossover with Bud Light (uh, okay) and honestly it has the entirety of Twitter spiraling.
Anyway, here's the commercial:
.@TheBudKnight’s watch has ended.- Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 4, 2019
What will you do #ForTheThrone?#SBLIII @BudLight pic.twitter.com/SzhvDcNAaL
And let's just say it was met with ... mixed reviews. Some were unimpressed:
That Bud Light ad turning into a Game of Thrones ad means that all of the latter's Emmy Awards have been stripped, by ruling of the Television Critics Association.- Todd VanDerWerff (@tvoti) February 4, 2019
combining a game of thrones trailer with a bud light commercial is the eighth deadly sin but they did it anyway smh- leah (@lkline1998) February 4, 2019
pic.twitter.com/DbutmCpIaY
Me watching the Bud Light/Game of Thrones #Superbowl commercial pic.twitter.com/vHijPrqk6D- Meredith Woerner (@MdellW) February 4, 2019
how is bud light currently producing more game of thrones content than george r.r. martin?- Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 4, 2019
While others were deeply here for it:
Game of Thrones Bud Light Crossover?!? pic.twitter.com/Cm0iq9pLSM- Ross Villarreal (@SportsRV) February 4, 2019
Budlight really went and got the Mountain and a dragon for a Game of Thrones crossover 😮pic.twitter.com/F3Wxj40oIj- Mostly Football (@MostlyFBShow) February 4, 2019
When the Bud Light commercial is actually a Game of Thrones commercial. pic.twitter.com/X13JuDcDpD- Ethan McDonald (@BigMac275921) February 4, 2019
Bud Light and Game Of Thrones is the most ambitious crossover of all time. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YXovR8fpO6- Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) February 4, 2019
Game of Thrones writers are such savages, now they’re killing people who aren’t even on the show.- Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) February 4, 2019
RIP, Bud Light Knight.
