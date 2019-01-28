All of Game Of Thrones' cities, mapped and explained

Ever wondered where Dragonstone is, relative to, say, King's Landing? Or where the Iron Islands are? Or whether Winterfell is to the east or west of the country, for that matter? Never fear, there are actual, official maps of Westeros and the continent to the east, Essos, and we've marked where all the major locations of Game Of Thrones actually are for you. We've left off Sothoryos because nothing happens there and no-one's really sure how big it is. (And you can forget the mysterious fourth continent, Ulthos, because 'til now you'd never even heard of it.)