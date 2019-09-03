'Game Of Thrones' Showrunners Laugh About The Starbucks Cup Now

From Esquire

Remember Game of Thrones? Those were the days. Bounding downstairs at 6am, settling in with a coffee and wondering exactly which area of the internet would self-immolate in protest immediately afterwards. Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive, but to be extremely online was very heaven.

Having let the dust settle on a series which it turned out most people actually quite liked, David Benioff and DB Weiss have broken cover from their self-imposed period of keeping their heads down and explained that errant coffee cup that so many people got so angry about. Sophie Turner blamed "lazy" Kit Harington; the showrunners blamed the cosmos.

Rather than submitting themselves to the metaphorical naked shame-walk in front of Comic Con last month, Benioff and Weiss gave their first interview since the end of Game of Thrones to Japan's Star Channel.









The pair took quite a cosmic view of the whole thing.

"It's tradition that you make a little mistake, because only God can do anything perfect," Benioff said. The little snafu was really a lot like a Persian rug, he added, in that handmade examples often include deliberate mistakes as a traditional deference to Allah's craftmanship.

Photo credit: HBO More

Season eight of Game of Thrones was also like a large knock-off Persian rug in that both are incredibly unwieldy and finished unsatisfactorily.

"We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn’t see this coffee cup right in the middle," Benioff went on. "So at first I couldn't believe it, and then it was embarrassment: 'how did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?' And then, eventually, it was just funny. This one is just a mistake, and it’s kind of funny to us now."

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more like this delivered straight to your inbox

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like