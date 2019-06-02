Game of Thrones star admits she hasn't seen the final season yet

From Digital Spy

Note: This article contains spoilers for the end of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thronesstar Gemma Whelan has revealed that, unlike the rest of the world, she still hasn't seen the show's eighth and final season.

Whelan portrayed Ironborn warrior Yara Greyjoy in the HBO fantasy epic, whose fleeting appearances across the last six episodes may have disappointed some fans – but, hey, at least she survived the series, right?

Yara was last seen at the end of the final episode as she agreed to Tyrion's proposal that Bran Stark should become the new King – but it turns out that not even Gemma has seen that play out on screen, as she admitted on today's (June 2) Sunday Brunchthat she hasn't watched any of the final season yet.

"I haven't watched the end yet, no," she told host Tim Lovejoy, before promising that she does at least know what happens in the final episode.

"I do know what happens. I came home and my husband was watching it and I saw the final bit but I haven't seen most of the series yet, because we didn't have internet in our house."

Of course, Gemma did live the series, so it's not like she's worried about spoilers.

Later in the episode, Gemma shared that Thrones was "life-changing" for her as she reflected on being in the "right place at the right time" to land the role.

"It was such a fun thing to do," she added. "It's hard to quantify – having that on your CV definitely changes things, but in terms of actually that being a tangible thing in your life, it's hard to know. But of course, it really does help."

Next, Gemma is set to appear in the movie adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma, which will also star Bill Nighy and Glass' Anya Taylor-Joy. She can also be seen in BBC One drama Gentleman Jack, which stars Suranne Jones and has recently been renewed for a second season.

