'Game Of Thrones' Team Decided Explaining This Key S8 Moment "Didn't Matter"

One of the enduring mysteries of the final, fraught season of Game of Thrones was one which was initially overshadowed. Everyone was too worried about the Starbucks cup and the sudden evilness of Daenerys to think about it for long, but how exactly did Arya get to Winterfell for the big battle?

Longtime director Miguel Sapochnik says that the team behind Thrones did think about that. They really thought hard. They ummed and they ahhed. Then they decided it didn't really matter.

"I questioned everything and we worked long and hard to find the right balance of credibility versus wish fulfilment," Sapochnik told the Hollywood Reporter. "Then we shot it and reshot it and found that what was really important was rhythm. At one point there was an elaborate plan to have her fight her way into the Weirwood forest, but as we progressed we realised she'd already done that earlier in the episode, so it felt like a repeat.

"In the end we felt it didn't matter how she got there - what mattered was setting up that moment when the Night King catches her mid-leap and we think she's done for, then she pulls her knife switch and takes him out. I loved Maisie's performance post the takedown as well, sharing a moment with her brother, Bran. That weary smile. 'Not today.'"

To be fair, there was a lot to fit in and you've got to make allowances here and there if you're rounding off the biggest and most rambling TV programme ever. But that probably won't go down that well with Thrones ultras who accused showrunners of sloppiness in season eight. They're still absolutely foaming.

