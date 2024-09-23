Gamers invited to play RSPCA animal future game

Gamers in Merseyside are being given the chance to consider what life might be like for animals in 2050 thanks to an "immersive online experience" being rolled out by the RSPCA.

The Animal Futures project brings to life five possible futures for animal welfare and explores the consequences of factors like climate change and loss of natural habitat for animals, people and the wider planet.

Options include robot pets, nature retreats only accessible to the rich, lab-grown meat and artificial intelligence allowing humans to communicate with animals.

The RSPCA warns "chilling" futures could lie ahead for animals and humans "unless we act now".

'Downright chilling'

Players are invited to explore the five scenarios and consider their role in changing the world for animals today, to create a better future for them and humans.

The RSPCA said people in Merseyside had the potential to make a difference by taking part in the project which will move forward to a national consultation later this year.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “We need to rethink our relationship with animals.

"We know the fate of animals, whether on farms, labs, in homes or the wild, is inextricably linked to our own.

"Our Animal Futures project examines how factors from climate change and loss of natural habitats to rapid technological and demographic changes could shape the world for both animals and people.

"Some of these worlds may seem bleak or even downright chilling. The good news is that animals’ futures are in our hands but time is running out."

'Better world'

Mr Sherwood said technology could help solve some of the most pressing animal welfare issues.

"So we want to invite everyone across Merseyside to explore Animal Futures and find out how the choices they make today could build a better world for animals - and us - tomorrow," he added.

The online experience is based on a report from futures agency Firetail, commissioned by the RSPCA, which looked at scientific evidence and emerging trends and interviewed experts from across the animal sector.

The charity said it was the first of its kind for animal welfare.

