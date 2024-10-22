Ganni and Barbour Serve Up Third Collection in Their Collaboration

Barbour and Ganni are ready for round three.

Danish luxury brand Ganni has launched its third collaboration with British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour, folliowing their successful collaborations in 2022 and 2023.

The collaboration comprises a nine-piece collection of new Barbour outerwear silhouettes imbued with a Ganni twist. The capsule will be available across both brands’ channels and selected stores starting Oct. 30.

The partnership is built on the energy of their first two collections that combined the brands’ two worlds: South Shields, United Kingdom and Copenhagen, bringing Ganni spirit to Barbour styles.

Barbour, a family-owned fifth-generation brand, was established 130 years ago. The brand is sold in 55 countries. Ganni is owned and run by the husband-and-wife team of creative director Ditte Reffstrup and founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, and is sold in more than 600 retailers worldwide, as well as 70 Ganni stores around the world and ganni.com.

The combined collection features certified organic waxed cotton and certified recycled polyamide outerwear staples in nature-inspired earthy tones that are offset by Barbour’s signature tartan. Two new silhouettes, a belted trench and a duffle in black and brown, are offered alongside an anorak and two oversized tote bags with statement tartan detailing. Ganni’s signature leopard print is featured on an anorak with a matching reversible hood.

Each piece is accented with a neon green logo, either as a rubber label or stamped across. The range is complemented by soft accessories, including wool scarves in beige and intarsia check with subtle logo details.

Prices range from $130 to $645.

To extend the life of Ganni x Barbour’s wax jackets, Barbour’s Wax for Life program offers tips and advice to keep them fresh for life, while their Repair & Re-waxing services ensure they are looked after for many years to come.

“We are thrilled to continue our journey of collaboration with Barbour. This collection is all about celebrating friendship, our mutual shared community, and the beautiful blend of our two worlds. Working with Barbour and being able to dive further into their archives to reimagine iconic styles with a Ganni twist has been so much fun, and we can’t wait to see how people embrace these pieces,” said Ganni’s Ditte Reffstrup.

Nicola Brown, director of womenswear at Barbour, said, “The collaboration is a true partnership between the two brands, which we are pleased to continue for a third collection. The emphasis on the tartan this season really plays into Barbour’s Scottish heritage, whilst adding a playful and ageless edge prominent in Ganni’s designs. We are really pleased to expand the accessories range for the first time to include the Wax tote bags, which capture the run lighted-hearted spirit of the collection.”

