Garden gratitude: enjoy the fruits of your labour

August is here: the month of allotment plenty. The start of the heavier harvest time. When garden work comes to fruition. Perhaps time to take a moment. To pick peas. To trade courgettes and other crops with your nearest neighbours.

Trips to the plot should yield the last of the broad beans, the first of the French beans and chillies. Fruit trees should be starting to come on stream, perhaps apples, pears, plums, damsons and greengages, if you’re lucky enough to have them.

A small warning: it is also the time to check for potato and tomato blight, particularly on an allotment site. Keep a close eye on your plot and any absent neighbours. The heavy harvest month is also when many gardeners go on holiday. Make arrangements with family, friends and other allotment holders to help out with watering and harvesting. Some crops will need daily attention. Of course, offer to return the favour.

Make arrangements with family, friends and other allotment holders to help out with watering and harvesting

Sweet corn, too, will start to come on stream. Check for silks turning colour. Another great grower treat. We occasionally cook them on site, too impatient to wait to take them home. This year we are growing plants from a forgotten painted mountain cob Howard found. The most splendid crop we will ever grow. We’ll be sure to save seed for next year.

In the rush to harvest, don’t forget to sow. Oriental leaves, spring onions and cabbages, carrots, spinach and chard can all go into space that’s starting to open up. Sow salad leaves, too, maybe rocket and radishes, etc. It is also close to your last chance with carrots for this year.

These are your garden glory months. Peak moments for homegrown flowers and food. We will be picking sweet peas, saving more calendula seed (can you ever have too much?) taking bags of leaves and French beans home. A month of garden gratitude.

Now, please tell, what is growing well where you are?

Allan Jenkins’s Plot 29 (4th Estate, £9.99) is out now. Order it for £8.49 from guardianbookshop.com