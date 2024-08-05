Garden planted to cope with weather extremes

A Mediterranean-inspired garden has been planted at a North Yorkshire stately home to suit the changing climate, the National Trust said.

The garden at Beningbrough Hall, near York, opens on Monday and featured more than 4,000 herbaceous perennials, grasses, trees and shrubs from across the globe.

Designer Andy Sturgeon said climate change had meant landscapers needed to start “changing the way we garden” to cope with warmer summers, prolonged dry periods and drought.

The garden also included a stormwater tank to reduce the impact of flash flooding, with the stored rainfall used for watering.

Plants from Mediterranean countries along with South Africa, South Korea, Chile, China and Australia all feature in the garden and would boost biodiversity in the previously underused area.

Mr Sturgeon said: “In the UK we can expect warmer summers with prolonged dry periods and drought, but also an increase in very wet days, particularly in winter.

“We need to start changing the way we garden, and I have taken the opportunity to embrace this at Beningbrough.”

The inspiration for the project came from the Italian-style baroque hall, which was built in 1716 for the Bourchier family.

The National Trust said extremes in local weather had underlined the need for adaptable planting.

“Since starting the build in 2023, it has rained almost every day, holding up our progress," head gardener Sam Shipman said.

"The irony of building a Mediterranean garden in one of the wettest autumns, winters and then springs on record has not been lost on any of us.”

The garden redevelopment was funded by Ian Reddihough, a supporter of Beningbrough who left a gift in his will to support the development of the stately home.

Listen to highlights from North Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

Related internet links