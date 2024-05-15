Gardens to be created at Lincoln, Grantham and Boston hospitals

Gardens to "escape from the hustle and bustle" are being created at three Lincolnshire hospitals.

The first has opened at Lincoln County Hospital.

Work is about to begin on similar spaces at Grantham and District Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Ben Petts, manager of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, said it is important people get to "enjoy some fresh air".

Mr Petts said: "We understand how stressful it can be coming to hospital and so to have a space where everyone can go and enjoy some fresh air and a break away from the hustle and bustle is so valuable.

"We all appreciate a small area of sanctuary where you can have space alone with your thoughts or precious moments with loved ones."

The designs were voted on by hospital staff.

The Lincoln County Hospital garden, between Dixon Ward and Burton Ward, cost just over £60,000.

All three gardens are being jointly funded by NHS Charities Together and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity. Both charities provide additional items outside of NHS budgets.

