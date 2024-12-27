Gary Barlow reveals Christmas tree at private home amid celebrations with towering son

Gary Barlow shared a rare insight into his Christmas this week, unveiling his majestic fir tree at the family home he shares with his wife Dawn and children Emily, Daisy and Daniel.

The latter, of course, broke the internet thanks to a much meme-d photograph in which the 24-year-old appeared to be much taller than the rest of his family. The Take That frontman, 53, looked giddy with festive glee as he posed in front of his Christmas tree with a glass of crisp white wine in hand.

Gary Barlow revealed his Christmas tree at his family home (Instagram)

The Shine hit-maker's good spirits didn't extend to his choice of wardrobe, however, since he was wearing a plain khaki T-shirt – not a Christmas jumper in sight!

Gary's tree was tastefully decorated with twinkling white fairy lights and colourful, mismatched ornaments. "Merry Xmas everyone," the musician announced to his fans, adding two heart emojis.

The star also has a second Christmas tree in his music room. The tall fir takes pride of place alongside his piano and is bedecked entirely with white lights and baubles.

The Take That star also has a second tree in his music room (Instagram)

Gary offered fans a glimpse at the tree in a video shared on his Instagram account, thanking fans for their support over the past year.

Gary's family life

Gary’s family has had quite the year after his son inadvertently became one of the biggest memes of 2024.

This photo of Gary's son broke the internet in 2024 (Instagram)

A holiday snapshot of 6ft 2 Daniel posing alongside his parents and youngest sister went viral, spawning endless memes about his height. In fact, the medical student is not that much taller than the average British man (5ft 7).

Former X Factor judge Gary and his wife of 25 years, Dawn, are parents to Daniel, 24, Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15.

They spend the majority of their time in their west London abode but also own a posh pad in Santa Monica, as well as a Grade II-listed house in West Oxfordshire.

Gary's son is 6ft 2 - and dad Gary is 5ft 8 (Instagram)

Gary previously discussed his children's career paths, explaining that his kids were very academic.

"The two oldest ones have kind of gone into medicine and physiology - studying strength and conditioning," he told The Mirror.

"And my youngest one, Daisy, I'm not too sure what she's heading for but again, she's very studious… unlike me and my wife."

Gary and his wife Dawn are proud parents to three children (Instagram)

He added that it was unlikely his children would pursue a music career, saying: "I don't think they will follow in my music footsteps but I wouldn't have discouraged them though if they did want to, it's been a good business for me.

"Every day I still enjoy what I do and when you realise you're making a living from it, it's a great, great place to be. Many roles in 'showbiz' are just wonderful, there's definitely a much harder world out there than the one I'm in I think'."