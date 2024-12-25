Will Gavin and Stacey spin-offs happen? Here's what the stars have said

Gavin and Stacey has returned to our screens with the highly-anticipated Christmas special! Drawing viewers back to Barry, the 90-minute episode wrapped up several storylines, while leaving fans wanting more.

So what's next for the beloved British sitcom? And can we expect future spin-offs? Here's what we know…

Ruth Jones and James Corden are ready to say goodbye

Co-creators, Ruth Jones and James Corden are well and truly ready to say goodbye.

After working on the last-ever script, James, 46, said: "We've finished writing, we will never write anything that Pam [Alison Steadman's character] says again…We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn [Rob Brydon's character] has done.

The Christmas special will be the last-ever episode of the series (Tom Jackson)

"And we just looked at each other and we were just like, 'Ah, isn't that amazing?' To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care. It's inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it; everything."

While the Christmas special marks the final instalment of Gavin and Stacey, there's still plenty in store for fans…

Read more

The Gavin & Stacey spin-off documentary

Slated to air on New Year's Day at 7pm, Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell will take fans behind the scenes.

According to the synopsis: "This uplifting and touching documentary special tells the story of one of Britain's best-loved sitcoms as it comes to an end after 17 years. It charts the journey of a little-known sitcom that started life on BBC Three which, with its blend of relatable characters and infectious catchphrases, grew into a must-watch show that captivated the hearts of the nation.

Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell will take fans behind the scenes (BBC)

"Featuring unprecedented access to creators James Corden and Ruth Jones as well as the cast and crew as they film the final episodes together as they all say goodbye to this much-cherished show."

Alison Steadman said it was "emotional" filming the final episode (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Back in October, Alison Steadman lifted the lid on the "emotional" shoot, so we're expecting plenty of heartfelt moments. During an appearance on The One Show, the Pam Shipman star said: "We've had a great five weeks, we only finished on Monday night. But we were all dreading that final scene where we finish.

"I think 90 per cent of us were in tears, some people braved it, it's been so fantastic."

Other projects in the works

Ruth and James have just landed a huge book deal! Giving fans a literary companion, the pair will pen: When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between: A Story Of Love And Friendship.

James Corden and Ruth Jones will release a book in 2025 (Getty)

Set to hit the shelves in Autumn 2025, Ruth and James will reflect on their journey with the series. "We're so excited to be sharing the story behind the story of Gavin and Stacey," they announced.

"The show has played a huge part in our twenty-five-year friendship and we hope this book will give readers a fresh insight into how it all came about."

Could a spin-off series happen?

Currently, there's no plan for a spin-off show. However, James hasn't ruled it out entirely. "We don't know if we have another idea in us but I can honestly say that if we didn't attempt to try and even explore the idea of writing together then I'd be so disappointed," he said.