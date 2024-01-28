A gay single dad spent $125k to have a baby by himself – after not wanting to wait for someone else to "fulfil" his "dream". Matt Bonnen, 31, had always dreamed of being a dad and when his relationship of four years broke down he didn’t think it would be possible. But after a cancer scare and losing his brother, Christopher, 31, in a drowning accident, Matt realised life was too short and he didn’t need to have a partner to become a parent. He started to look into agencies to help with surrogacy and picked out an egg donor who had similar physical features to himself. After one failed go, Matt found out his surrogate - a 30-year-old woman - was pregnant in February 2023 and he was able to attend to all the scans – in person or on FaceTime. Matt witnessed the birth of his son, Noah Christopher, now three months old, on October 14, 2023, and feels so “grateful” to have him.