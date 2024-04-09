Gemma Atkinson is a bronzed goddess in sultry sheer top as she holidays with fiancé Gorka

(Instagram)

Hits Radio host Gemma Atkinson resembled a bronzed goddess on Monday as she enjoyed another day in paradise with her fiancé Gorka Marquez and their mini-me children Mia and Thiago.

In snapshots shared to her Instagram Stories, the former Hollyoaks actress, 39, rocked a gorgeous cream-hued tank top complete with sheer, distressed panels. She wore her summer top layered over a black bikini top and teamed her garment with a khaki skirt for relaxed yet sophisticated get-up.

Gemma highlighted her gorgeous tan in a knitted cream top (Instagram)

She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a playful bun and accessorised with a pair of black retro sunglasses and a simple gold engraved pendant.

At the weekend, the mother-of-two sparked a sweet fan reaction when she debuted a gorgeous tangerine halterneck dress complete with an ab-baring cut-out section around the midriff and a daring split running down the leg.

Gemma and Gorka travelled to Gorka's native Spain for a tranquil family getaway (Instagram)

The star, who is currently holidaying in Gorka's native Spain, looked radiant and sunkissed in her frock which she teamed with some simple white espadrille sandals.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the radio host shared details of her tangerine dress, telling fans: "Lots asking about this outfit in the comments. It's from my own range with @inthestyle but it's a year old so may not be available now."

Gemma was pictured with her fiancé Gorka who looked his usual dapper self in sand-hued chinos, a white tank top and a blue and white striped shirt which he wore unbuttoned for a casual, relaxed feel.

Gemma looked radiant in her rust-hued summer frock (Instagram)

The couple's two children Mia, four, and nine-month-old baby Thiago nonetheless stole the show with their adorable poses and seriously sweet outfits.

Thiago, who is known affectionately as "Tio" melted hearts in a pair of butter yellow dungarees adorned with pastel trees, whilst Mia could be seen wearing a lime green linen dress, sunglasses and a pair of metallic silver sandals. For the family photoshoot, the youngster could also be seen flashing a peace sign.

The former Hollyoaks actress hit the beach with Mia and Thiago (Instagram)

The north of Spain holds a very special place in Gemma and Gorka's hearts seeing as it's Gorka's birthplace. But while the couple frequently holiday in Gorka's native Spain, Gemma has seemingly ruled out the possibility of a family relocation.

Taking part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session earlier this year, Gemma responded to a fan who asked whether she would ever consider moving to Spain. In her response, Gemma wrote: "No. I'm too much of a home bird! I've moved house three times since I moved out of my mum's at 17. All within six miles of her house."

Strictly star Gorka Marquez was born in Bilbao (Getty Images)

Whilst a move to Spain may not be on the cards for the couple, Gemma and Gorka are nonetheless keen for their two children to honour Gorka's heritage by learning to speak Spanish.

"Of course, our baby will learn to speak Spanish," he told The Sun. "Gemma loves where I'm from too. She's been to visit, we love how hot it is."