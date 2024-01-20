Gemma Atkinson reveals 'catastrophe' at home with Mia during Gorka Marquez's absence

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Gemma Atkinson is currently looking after Mia, four, and Thiago, seven months, as fiancé Gorka Marquez headed off to Spain to be a judge on their version of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, on Saturday the radio presenter took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she had a "catastrophe" at home when Mia asked whether she could bake with her mother. Gemma revealed that this isn't one of her talents as she confessed: "Mia has been asking me to bake with her for ages. I am NOT a baker. Some mums have that in them, I most definitely don't. I don't even have a wooden spoon."

Gemma revealed she wasn't a baker (Instagram)

The star continued: "I tried though today and look at the state of this," before sharing a photo of a batch of cookies that were partially burnt and had fallen apart.

Thankfully, Gemma was able to pull things back by having her mum, and Mia's grandmother, come over to the house to bake a successful batch of cookies, with the actress quipping: "Lesson learnt. Always let Nana bake."

Gemma's mum was able to batch a delicious batch of cookies (Instagram)

In a video shared after the attempt at baking, the mum-of-two said: "What a catastrophe that was! I mean, thank god for my mum. She came up, and she went 'Where are your scales and stuff?' and I said 'I don't have any mum'."

Gemma also revealed that one issue with the cookies were that they were too "hard" and that she had to turn down Gorka's suggestion to feed them to the birds, sharing she would have felt too guilty if one of them had "choked".

Gemma has previously told HELLO! how her parents are "lifesavers" confirming that they only live 15-20 minutes away from the star.

Whenever Gorka is with the family, Gemma revealed that the duo have ensured they split tasks such as cleaning and food shopping. "We sit down and think, ‘We need to do a big shop, we need to get the ironing done, we need to hoover the stairs – so we’ll say, ‘Well, if you go to the supermarket, I'll do this, this and this at home,'" Gemma told The Independent.

Gemma's cookies didn't come out perfect (Instagram)

Gorka has also been open about the "guilt" that he felt leaving Gemma behind due to his work commitments, with the hardest moment being when she was recovering from a C-section following the birth of Mia in 2019.

Speaking about their second baby, Gorka said: "This time around, we have a full week together and it feels like a blessing. When I leave now, I'm thinking: 'Okay, Gemma is safe, she can move, she can be independent.'

Gorka is currently in Spain (Instagram)

"When Mia was born and I had to leave, I was crying because Gemma was in bed – she couldn’t even lift herself up – and I thought: 'Why am I leaving?' I just felt so guilty."

