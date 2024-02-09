Gemma Atkinson wows with glam hair makeover and stunning pencil skirt

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Wow! Actress Gemma Atkinson looked incredible in her ultra-glamorous outfit and voluminous hairstyle on the Lorraine show this week.

The mum-of-two, who is engaged to Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, shared a photo of her outfit on her Instagram page and she received quite the response.

Gemma, 39, mum to daughter Mia, age four, and baby boy Thiago, was stunning in a figure-hugging black body top by Stradivariusand the most gorgeous metallic gold pencil skirt fromKaren Millen.

The star wrote: "Thanks for all your lovely messages about my interview! And thanks to everyone who’s ordered the book, very much appreciated. Lots of you have asked about my skirt from today, styled as usual by @ryankaystyles details below. Body - @stradivarius

Skirt - @karen_millen Boots - @modainpelle Jewellery - @mango."

We checked out said skirt on the Karen Millen website and sadly the gold version has sold out, however, the silver and pink skirts of the same design are available. The label's metallic faux leather midi skirt is also reduced from £79 to £63.20 so grab one while you can.

Gemma Atkinson wowed with her glam hair look (Instagram)

Gemma teamed the outfit with some chic black boots, and coordinating gold jewellery by high street store Mango.

The former Hollyoaks actress rocked a sassy down hairstyle, which gave us major 70s Farah Fawcett vibes – the perfect look with her disco-feel skirt.

Us mums might hang out in tracksuits with messy buns at home, but Gemma proved we can scrub up well if required!

Gemma Atkinson with her children Mia and Thiago (Instagram)

Unsurprisingly, her friends and followers adored her ensemble and glam appearance as much as we did, with TV presenter Kate Lawler commenting: "Omg LOVE this look Gem."

Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell said: "Beautiful love the outfit and well done on the book x I wanna read it hahaha."

Countryfile host Helen Skelton simply posted two fire emojis, while one fan told Gemma: "You always look fabulous but my God! Girl crush right here, that outfit is stunning on you. You look so sleek. How can you rock this and trackie bottoms?! Ordering your book for my dog mad little one this weekend."

The book in question is Gemma's new children's story, Dogs Don't Dance, all about teaching kids how to build confidence and even includes a section on teaching children how to dance like the canine characters. How sweet.