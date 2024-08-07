Gen Z, millennials no longer relaxing while on vacation

Younger Americans think relaxing on vacation is overrated, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans who travel (evenly split by generation) looked at how people of different ages vacation and found both Gen X (51%) and baby boomers (57%) prioritize relaxation when traveling; whereas, Gen Z (54%) and millennials (45%) are more interested in making memories. In fact, 29% of those who don’t prioritize relaxation when they’re away find it to be a waste of time — especially millennials (30%). Conducted by Talker Research for Apple Vacations, the survey found that these preferences may change in the future, as 59% shared their vacation priorities have shifted as they got older.