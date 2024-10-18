George, Charlotte and Louis Are on Break From School for Two Weeks — And Are No Doubt Getting Ready for Halloween!

The kid-approved holiday — complete with costumes and candy — falls right in the middle of their time off

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Dec. 25, 2023

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on half-term break from school — and their recess comes at the perfect time.

The three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s school break began on Friday, Oct. 18 and lasts until they go back to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 4. All three of the Wales children attend Lambrook School and are day pupils, eschewing royal tradition — as day pupils, they return home each evening to Adelaide Cottage, the four-bedroom home in Windsor they share with their parents. (For context, Prince William and Prince Harry began their boarding school tenure at age 8.)

While it’s unclear what exactly the family of five are up to during the kids’ two weeks away from school, Prince William — who has had a busy week up to this point! — will likely undertake a lighter schedule of duties so as not to overshadow King Charles and Queen Camilla, who kicked off their royal tour of Australia and Samoa on Friday, Oct. 18. This probable lighter schedule of duties for the Prince of Wales, 42, aligns perfectly with the kids’ school break.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England

As for the Princess of Wales, 42, after sharing in an emotional Sept. 9 video message that she had completed chemotherapy, she is gradually returning to work and public life. She has taken two private meetings at Windsor Castle since the Sept. 9 announcement, a photographed meeting at the same location on Oct. 2 and a surprise public engagement alongside Prince William, visiting Southport, England on Oct. 10. She is expected to attend the royal family’s annual observation of Remembrance Day in November and host her annual Christmas carol concert in December before 2024 wraps up.

The Prince and Princess of Wales historically slim down their schedules to build in time for their kids, especially when they are on school break, and this break is likely no exception. In addition to hopefully relaxing, a holiday beloved by kids falls during the school break of George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6 — Halloween!

In addition to other fun fall activities, the Wales kids will no doubt be preparing for Oct. 31 and all that entails. Their grandmother Carole Middleton, Princess Kate’s mom, has spoken on social media in the past about her love of the holiday.

“Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me,” Carole wrote. “I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!”

When she made the Instagram post in 2022, she shared her plans to celebrate the holiday, which could certainly include the help of her grandchildren (in addition to William and Kate’s three kids, daughter Pippa Middleton Matthews also has three children, and son James Middleton welcomed his firstborn in 2023).

“I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones,” Carole wrote in 2022.

In an attempt to keep the kids’ childhoods private, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t traditionally share photos of George, Charlotte and Louis in their Halloween costumes — but in 2019, Kate was spotted at a local supermarket in Norfolk with George and Charlotte picking out costumes. Norfolk local Kathy Whittaker spotted Kate browsing the holiday section.

“I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her, and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween,” Whittaker reportedly said. “I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don’t know what.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England

The Wales kids, royal though they may be, are being raised in as normal an environment as possible — including going trick-or-treating like most kids do. London resident Jay Rutland shared a photo of Kate taking George, Charlotte and Louis trick-or-treating to Hello!, and he captioned the photo, “For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are … This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween.”

George, Charlotte and Louis could be spending time with their cousins — Pippa and her husband James Matthews are parents to three kids around the same age (Arthur, Pippa’s eldest, just turned 6, Grace is 3, and Rose, the baby of the family, is 2). Writing in her 2012 book Celebrate, Pippa shared what adult Halloweens looked like for her pre-children, writing that she “frequently celebrates Halloween over supper with friends.” She added that Halloween is a “wonderful excuse to let your imagination run riot with gory-looking food and special effects.”

In addition to gearing up for and taking part in Halloween, the Wales kids may spend their spring break baking and cooking in the kitchen (Kate has shared in the past how much they enjoy taking part in both), taking part in arts and crafts projects or playing cards (as evidenced in Kate’s Sept. 9 video message). It’s likely they’ll retreat to their family country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they enjoy spending time outdoors.

In an interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in February 2020, Kate said she was happiest when “I’m with my family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.”

She added, “Someone did ask me the other day, ‘What would you want your children to remember about their childhood?’ And It thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their math and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet?”

DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough on May 8, 2023

Tying visiting Anmer Hall back to Halloween, the stately Georgian mansion in the Norfolk countryside — which Queen Elizabeth gifted her grandson when he married Kate in 2011 — is apparently haunted!

“When the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, it’s more or less on the Sandringham Estate, there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason, and for some reason, has returned to his home,” paranormal historian Richard Felix said on Hello! A Right Royal Podcast in an episode titled “Ghost Story Special.”

“Although he was executed in York, they’ve actually heard his voice. And they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall,” Felix continued. "Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost and the comment was, I presume it was from Prince William, he said, ‘No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?’ ”

Felix, a veteran ghost tour guide based in the U.K., was likely referring to Henry Walpole, the Jesuit priest who was executed in 1595 for his faith, according to The Tudor Society. Legend has it that he returned to his family’s Anmer Hall home after death with his spirit being seen roaming the grounds.

Rex USA Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the Prince and Princess of Wales' country home

No matter what George, Charlotte and Louis are up to these next two weeks, it’ll surely involve being together. A palace insider previously told PEOPLE that Prince William loves the “normal” routine Princess Kate has in place for their kids, which stems from a larger philosophy to make their childhoods as normal as possible.

“Those children look pretty happy with life," the insider said. “A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it.”

Before Kate married Prince William and became future Queen, she had the comfort of a happy childhood — and she wants the same for her own children.

“She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” a friend of the royal told PEOPLE. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”

