George Clooney sells 'private oasis' in LA for $14.5 million as he celebrates 10 year anniversary

\Amal Clooney and George Clooney attends the premiere of Hulu's "Catch-22" on May 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California.\\ (Rachel Murray)

George Clooney's six-bedroom mansion in Studio City's Fryman Canyon has sold for $14.5 million, on the day he celebrates his 10th wedding anniversary to Amal Clooney.

George purchased the home in 1995, at the height of his fame in ER, from Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks for $2.2 million.

It became known as his bachelor pad and he hosted numerous parties there over the years, but when he married Amal in 2014, it became a beloved family home which his human rights lawyer wife once called a "private oasis".

George Clooney's $14.5million home in Studio City (Anthony Barcelo)

Tucked away behind trees, the hidden home sits across 7,000 square feet of living space spread among a main house and several guest houses, as well as a tennis court and basketball court and swimming pool.

Inside it also had a library, screening room and a wine wall. In 2022 a two-year $1million extension was completed offering the family a large play cottage and two villas for live-in help with George and Amal's twins Ella and Alexander.

Planning documents also revealed that he had hoped to build a funicular, as well as an outdoor pizza oven and a water feature on the property.

The pool and clubhouse in George Clooney's $14.5 million home (Anthony Barcelo)

"A home is a place where your family and friends are a part of," George once said in 2012, taking fans into his home for a TV special. "That's one of the wonderful things about where I've been for so long, I've been here for almost 20 years, and it's filled with good friends and family members."

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency confirmed the sale to TMZ.

Amal and George Clooney attend Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies (Gotham)

George and Amal still have an extensive property portfolio including a gorgeous bolt hole on four acres of land in Sonning, Berkshire, estimated to be worth around $13 million at the time of purchase.

The home has multiple bedrooms and reception rooms, a pool house, a cinema, a huge entry hall with high ceilings and plenty of beautiful English architecture.

View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra (GIUSEPPE CACACE)

They also spend a lot of time at their Lake Como villa which George purchased in 2002. His home, named Villa Oleandra, has even become something of a tourist attraction, and after purchasing it for $10 million he has since purchased an adjacent villa, turning his home into a luxury complex which has increased in value tenfold, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The sprawling 25-room property boasts an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and even a large garage for all of George's vintage motorbikes.

They also have a gorgeous home in thesleepy French town of Brignoles in Provence, and an apartment in Manhattan, NYC.