Georgian house set on unique corner plot for sale in Hampstead Village

A unique corner plot sets this Georgian house on the top of Holly Mount in Hampstead apart from others.

Generously spread across four floors, the Grade II listed property for sale is nestled in the heart of Hampstead Village Conservation Area and is just a short walk from leafy Hampstead Heath.

The ground floor comprises a bright hallway, an extended reception room, conservatory, and a bespoke country-style Davonport kitchen that features solid oak worktops, a butler sink, Miele appliances, and an Aga. Completing this floor is a charming walled garden and the cobbled lane of Holly Mount.

Knight Frank

Elsewhere around the home, other benefits include four sizeable bedrooms, one family bathroom complete with Italian stone flooring, and an expansive loft space that provides direct roof access and excellent storage space.

The outside space is most definitely a highlight. As well as the main walled garden, there is a smaller patio garden and a balcony leading off the master bedroom suite — the perfect bitesize backyard for new owners to enjoy.

'Situated in an enviable position, high on the hill, this Grade II listed Georgian house benefits from unrivalled views across London – on occasion, as far as the Crystal Palace Tower in Dulwich,' says Yasmin Stone, partner at Knight Frank, Hampstead.

Knight Frank

'Its prime location extends further as the Holly Bush Steps and Holly Mount itself is one of Hampstead Village's most famous and in-demand streets. Set within moments of the amenities of the lively high street, this property is also just a short walk from the green open spaces of Hampstead Heath.'

Lined with old rough brick walls and pretty parks, Holly Mount is the perfect area for those after a village-like feel.

This property is on the market with Knight Frank for £3,750,000.

Take a look around...

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.

You Might Also Like