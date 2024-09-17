Georgina Hayden’s recipe for charred corn, chorizo and avocado

While corn on the cob is an autumn staple in our house (my girls love finding new flavours to roll the cobs in), I also love charring it and tossing it through salads. If you have a barbecue going, you can, of course, char the cobs first, then cut off the kernels, but otherwise I find this method easier. As it stands, this recipe is a proper hit – the flavours and textures go together so well – and it’s really versatile, too: add thin wedges of little gems or quartered soft-boiled eggs, or sprinkle over feta or sliced green jalapeños. Have a play and make it your own.

Charred corn, chorizo and avocado

Prep 10 min

Cook 25 min

Serves 4, as a side



4 corn on the cob, husks removed

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

75g cooking chorizo

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

2 tsp honey

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and sliced

20g bunch flat-leaf parsley (or coriander), roughly chopped

2 avocados

1 lime (optional)

Carefully cut the kernels off the corn cobs and put them in a large, dry frying pan. Pop the pan on a high heat and char the corn, turning every now and then, for a few minutes, until cooked, golden and starting to brown and char in spots (try not to stir the corns too much) –you may need to do this in batches, so the corn doesn’t overcrowd the pan. Transfer the charred corn to a large bowl and season generously.

Wipe out the pan and return it to a medium heat. Crumble in the chorizo and cook for four to five minutes, until the fat renders and it starts to crisp. Add the chopped garlic, let it cook for a couple of minutes, then add the vinegar and honey, stir for a minute and take off the heat.

Toss the corn, spring onion and parsley in the chorizo dressing. Slice the avocados, gently stir them through the corn mix, then taste for seasoning. Add a squeeze of lime, if you like, and serve.