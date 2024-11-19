Georgina Hayden’s recipe for mushroom, spinach and sun-dried tomato rigatoni

This simple but comforting pasta is a staple in our house, and has the seal of approval from both the adults and the kids. While I’m not always a fan of sneaking veg into my children’s diets (I try to be upfront about what I’m feeding them), this is a good way of getting a whole bag of mushrooms in there – something they will otherwise avoid or pull a face at. Finely blitzing mushrooms in a food processor gives them a texture that can pass for mince, although I’ve not told the girls that. I just plate up and they tuck in. Everyone’s happy.

Garlicky, creamy mushroom, spinach and sun-dried tomato rigatoni

Prep 10 min

Cook 30 min

Serves 4



Sea salt and black pepper

300g chestnut mushrooms, wiped clean

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

4 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp sweet smoked paprika

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

150ml single cream

100g baby spinach

350g rigatoni

75g parmesan, finely grated

Bring a large pan of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, put the mushrooms and garlic in a food processor and blitz until finely chopped – you’re looking for a mince-like texture. (Alternatively, do this by hand, which will take a while, but it’s well worth it.)

Put a large frying pan on a medium-high heat, add the oil and blitzed veg, then season generously. Stir in the paprika and ground cinnamon, and fry, stirring often, for 12-15 minutes, until the mushrooms have released all their liquid and started to turn golden.

Stir in the tomato paste, fry for a few minutes, then stir in the cream and cook for a few minutes more. Take off the heat and tear in the spinach, which will wilt in the residual heat.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Drain, reserving a mugful of the cooking water, then stir the rigatoni and grated parmesan into the mushroom pan. Keep adding and stirring in a splash of the pasta water until you have a silky cream sauce, then season to taste and serve straight away.