Georgina Hayden’s recipe for roast courgettes, feta and preserved lemon

If you’re a keen gardener (or market frequenter), you may be lucky enough to have a glut of late-summer courgettes. I am often the recipient of such “problems”, and love including them in any meal I can. This way of cooking them is a current favourite. I’ve left the cooking time a little open, because it depends on the thickness of your courgettes, the size of your pan, the reliability of your oven, etc, but you’re looking for slightly coloured, but not collapsing chunks. The dressing is fabulous and, let’s be honest, roasting feta is always a good idea. This makes a great light meal (on a slab of sourdough, perhaps) or side.

Roast courgettes, feta and preserved lemon

Prep 10 min

Cook 45 min

Serves 2 as a main, 4 as a side

4 courgettes (about 1kg), trimmed

2 preserved lemons

4 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely grated

1 green chilli, halved and finely sliced

1 tbsp honey

200g feta

12g (½ a 25g bunch) basil, torn

Heat the oven to 220C (200 fan)/425F/gas 7. Cut the courgettes into large chunks – I like to do this on an angle, to create extra surface area – and put them in a large roasting tray.

Halve the preserved lemons, scoop out and discard the flesh and seeds, then finely slice the skin. Put this in a bowl with the olive oil, a good pinch of seasoning, the garlic, chilli and honey, whisk to combine, then pour the mix over the courgettes and toss to coat.

Make a space in the centre of the courgette mix and nestle the block of feta inside it, rubbing it all over with the marinade. Roast for 25-40 minutes, until the courgettes and feta are starting to colour.

When the courgettes are ready, transfer them to a platter and crudely crumble the roast feta in large chunks over the top. Scatter the torn basil over the top and serve.