Geri Halliwell-Horner models bridal veil for ethereal solo appearance

Geri Halliwell-Horner attends the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service (Chris Jackson)

Geri Halliwell-Horner kept true to her white uniform as she attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Spice Girls star looked ethereal in an ivory floor-length coat with oversized buttons and hip pockets, accessorising with black heels and a matching leather bag for an elegant monochromatic look. Finishing off her royal-worthy ensemble was a white hat with a large black satin bow at the nape of the neck and a birdcage veil.

The former Spice Girls star wore bridal white to the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service (Chris Jackson)

It appears to be Jane Taylor's 'Electra Halo' hat, which the brand states is "angelic" in design and "is one of our most widely adored pieces and signature style." Case in point, the Princess of Wales wore the black version from the same milliner to the late Queen Elizabeth II's procession service following her death in September 2022.

It retails for £1,785 but can be made bespoke, which Geri appears to have chosen with the addition of the tailored veil. The headpiece wouldn't look out of place at a wedding, which isn't surprising since Geri's exact hat comes in all-white and is part of Jane Taylor's bridal collection.

Princess Kate wore a similar black veiled hat at the late Queen's procession

Underneath her headpiece, Geri wore her red hair in a sleek straight style and kept her makeup minimal, highlighting her natural beauty with a sweeping of blusher along her cheekbones, mascara to lengthen her lashes and pink lipgloss.

The 51-year-old has overhauled her image in recent years, switching from bold colours and daring mini skirts during her girl band days to wearing an entirely white and cream wardrobe today.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla also attended the Commonwealth Day service (Getty)

Explaining the reason for ditching her attention-grabbing wardrobe, Geri told The Sunday Times Style that her choice to wear one uniform colour is the same as a CEO wearing a suit.

"There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

Colour experts previously explained to HELLO! the symbolic reason why royals and celebrities such as Geri could be choosing the colour. "While it isn't a stimulating colour to the senses, white represents a blank canvas waiting to be written upon. It's a fully reflective colour that creates simplicity, clearing the way forward," Gabi Winters from Chromology said.

"Scientifically speaking white contains an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum, so naturally, white's most fundamental feature is equality, neutrality and independence. Culturally speaking white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculacy and perfection, which is why it's the natural colour choice for bridal dresses, doctors' coats and seafarers."

Geri looked in good spirits for her latest outing at the Commonwealth Day service, which was also attended by Queen Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Sophie. It came just one day after she marked Mother's Day with her family.

Geri sticks to a white wardrobe, as seen in this Mother's Day photo (Instagram)

The mother-of-two shares son Monty with her husband Christian Horner, while they also parent Geri's daughter Bluebell and Christian's daughter Olivia from previous relationships.

F1 boss Christian – who was recently cleared of 'coercive behaviour' following an investigation – shared a photo of Geri with their kids on Instagram as he gushed in the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day. So appreciative of the mums in our family for everything they do. We’re always grateful, today and every day."