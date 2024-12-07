Geri Halliwell spotted at F1 Grand Prix after Christian Horner thanks her for ‘outstanding’ support

Geri Halliwell (now Halliwell-Horner) has been pictured at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, supporting her husband Christian Horner.

The racing giant, who works as a Team Principal for Red Bull, was accused earlier this year of “inappropriate and coercive behaviour” involving a female employee. Following an investigation, he was cleared of all wrongdoing.

Former Spice Girl Halliwell, who married Horner in 2015, supported her husband amid the scandal, with Horner voicing his appreciation in a rare interview last month.

“What happened at the start of the year felt like a perfect storm,” he told the Daily Mail. “In life, it is a great lesson that the more success you have, the more of a target you become.

“You just stay true to yourself and I am very fortunate that I have got a tremendous family. My wife has been unbelievable, fantastic. Your partner is always the one you share your difficulties with.”

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell at the F1 (Getty Images)

He went on to describe Halliwell as “absolutely outstanding and hugely supportive” throughout the investigation, which also saw private messages leaked online.

“She saw through a lot of things from having an outside perspective and it is good to have that weight and measure. It is hugely important,” Horner continued.

“You learn about yourselves in times of difficulty and I was absolutely determined that we would navigate through the difficult waters.”

The pair were in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit for the final weekend of the 2024 season.