We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Get early access to Skechers Black Friday sale and take 30% off all shoes
Skechers members can unlock holiday weekend deals early on sneakers, boots, slippers and more.
Black Friday is next week, but you can pick up a new pair of comfy kicks on sale before the holiday weekend. Indeed, Skechers has already kicked off its Black Friday sale. The catch: You must be a member to snag early access, but don't worry — it's not an exclusive club. Anyone can join, it's free and it takes under five minutes to sign up. Once you're a Skechers member, you'll get 30% off sitewide when you use the code EARLY at checkout.
The Skechers Black Friday Sale includes super savings on sneakers, boots, slippers and more for the whole fam. But we took the time to find the best styles for women, from faux fur-lined boots to slip-on sneakers. And trust us, these are some really great deals on some fantastic footwear! We've been scouring the Net for the best Black Friday deals, researching price drops and scrapping the fake markdowns in preparation for the big shopping day(s).
Keep scrolling for our top picks from the Skechers Black Friday Sale. With colder weather on the way, you'll be glad to have a pair of fuzzy boots on hand, er, foot.
Skechers Slip-ins Easy Going Dreamers Luxe Vibes$69$99Save $30 with code
Arch Fit Legend Top Notch$77$100Save $23 with code
Hiland Warmed Up$53$75Save $22 with code
Uno Rugged Fall Air 2$77$110Save $33 with code
Skechers Slip-ins: Glide-Step Pro$63$90Save $27 with code
Martha Stewart Arch Fit Keepsakes$46$65Save $19 with code
Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 Snowy Summit$56$80Save $24 with code
Skechers slip-in boots are a popular choice because you can just slip in and go outside (as the name suggests). No need to lace them up! They're also practical for cold weather because they have a 3M Scotchgard-treated suede upper with a faux-fur trim and lining.
These simple leather sneakers go with anything, which is a good thing, because they're so comfy, you'll want to wear them with everything. They just look like a fashionable pair of white sneakers, but they have a removable Arch Fit insole inside for comfort, and have even received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.
Glam up any outfit this season with these faux shearling-lined sneaker mules. They feature the brand's cushioned memory foam insole with a small, hidden wedge for a little lift.
This sneaker-boot combo is warm and waterproof (like a boot) and provides plenty of comfort and traction (like a sneaker). It has a faux fur collar and a lace-up front, but don't worry, the side-zip closure makes it easy to put on and take off.
Skechers is known for its slip-in shoes, and this sporty pair is great for long walks, running errands, light workouts and more. It has the brand's proprietary heel pillow and memory foam insoles to provide all-day comfort.
Don't miss out on Martha Stewart's collaboration with Skechers, featuring sparkling sneakers, boots and these cozy clogs. They feature a knitted upper with rhinestones, a faux fur lining and, of course, an arch-supporting contoured footbed for ultimate comfort.
These indoor-outdoor slipper-like suede shoes have a faux fur lining and trim, so they're extra warm. But they also have a cushioned insole for comfort too.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.