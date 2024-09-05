Get fit for fall with this Hydrow rower — on rare sale ($450 off!) with our code

Looking to keep up your fitness routine when the temperatures begin to drop? There are an abundance of workouts you can do indoors that provide big low-impact benefits to the body. One of the best? Rowing. Regularly using a rowing machine can help build muscle, increase endurance, burn calories and put your heart and lungs through their paces too. Looking to invest in one for yourself? Hydrow has a great extended Labor Day sale going on right now... and with our exclusive code, YAHOOPRO, you'll pay just $1,745 for a brand-new Hydrow Pro Rower (down from the original price if $2,195).

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Courtesy of our Yahoo-exclusive code YAHOOPRO, you'll get double discounts on the already-on-sale Hydrow Pro Rower — bringing the cost down to $1,745 from its sale price of $1,795, and that's all the way down from the original price of $2,195! Move fast, though — this special deal is only available through 9/6,

Why do I need this? 🤔

According to experts, using a rowing machine as part of your fitness routine has a plethora of benefits. It's a total-body workout, targeting multiple major muscle groups and helping build upper-body strength. It's low impact, but high-result, not adding stress to the joints (like exercises such as running) but still helping to burn a ton of calories. And it's cardio-forward, making it great for your heart and lungs. As a result, it helps build strength and endurance over time.

For its part, the Hydrow Pro brings a compelling aesthetic and state-of-the-art tech to the table. Its sleek frame is just over two feet wide and seven feet long, which is downright svelte by rowing-machine standards. It connects instantly to both Bluetooth and heart rate monitors. (Speaking of: You'll get a free Polar Heart Rate Monitor, by the way, with this promotion, as well as a free On the Mat Kit.) Its immersive display easily links up with Hydrow's large 5,000+ video library of content (subscription required) which delivers high-quality rowing classes and gorgeously shot workouts directly to your home, all at a fraction of the cost of a monthly gym membership.

If your current fitness regimen just isn't pulling its weight, rowing might just be the full-body toner-upper you've been waiting for. (Hydrow)

What reviewers say 💬

The Hydrow Pro Rower has nearly 10,000 reviews on Hydrow's site, with 83% of shoppers bestowing a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"My Hydrow rower is a complete, well-thought-out out, well-built machine," marveled one reviewer. "Add to that the integrated lessons led by an excellent group of instructors and it makes the experience of using the Hydrow fantastic! I've only had it two weeks, and additional lessons have already been added. Great job folks. I've already been recommending it to my friends."

Older users love it too. "I just bought a new Hydrow Pro and am loving it," wrote one. "This is a bit hard to describe, but in these workouts, I don't feel my 'old-age' pains (I am 64), just the joy of being able to push hard and to get a great workout."

"Hydrow is so inspiring! I love the scenery, love the instructors and haven’t missed a day. In a word…obsessed," gushed a fan. "I wake up looking forward to my row… what?!? Who am I? So thrilled, and it’s everything I hoped for and more. My joints feel good, I’m seeing instantaneous results and I feel stronger and healthier every day."

Cons 👎

Some customers were a bit miffed at not being able to take full advantage of the machine without the monthly subscription. "It turns out that the unit literally has no functionality other than random rowing if you don’t buy their $44-a-month subscription," shared an otherwise raving rater. "Maybe I missed something on their webpage and ads, but this is not what I was expecting. I just spent $1,700-plus on a machine with a beautiful touchscreen and couldn’t use 95%-plus of the features without paying $528 a year in subscription fees."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.