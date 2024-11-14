Getting a second passport can be 'a rigorous task,' but it offers something visas can't

Second passports are a way some Americans, like Sue Reddel and her wife Diana, are moving abroad for good.

In 2017, while living in Wisconsin as a journalist, Reddel visited Portugal for the first time and "fell in love" with the culture and people, returning home with the idea that she could live there permanently, she told USA TODAY. A couple of years later, the couple drove around the country "to see if I was crazy," as Reddel put it. Shortly after, they began researching the relocation process.

Reddel's love for Portugal is what initially prompted the move, but "the (2020) election and uncertainty added to it, and the fact that we are gay, and we didn’t know what the climate would look like."

Although the process for citizenship has been years-long – and included paperwork for them and their cats, meetings and securing an apartment without ever seeing it – the couple is over halfway there. Living in Portugal since 2021, they are just a year and a half from qualifying for citizenship through naturalization, which requires a five-year residency and proficiency in Portuguese.

"When we first began the journey, we knew we’d be committed for five years," said Reddel, who co-authored the e-book "101 Tips for Moving to Portugal: And Once You Arrive" with her wife. "We didn't know it could take up to another year or two to go through the process, but we weren’t freaked out because we intend to stay in Portugal."

Amid growing uncertainty in the U.S., Reddel and her wife are part of a rising wave of Americans moving abroad. Shortly after the 2024 Presidential Election, Google searches for moving overseas spiked by 1,514%. Although it can be expensive and lengthy to obtain, a second passport offers long-term flexibility and stability that doesn't come with a temporary visa.

Sue Reddel and her wife Diana went through the process of moving to Portugal and are almost granted citizenship.

Reaz Jafri, a New York-based attorney at Withers with 30 years of experience assisting people in getting a second passport, has seen a fivefold increase in second passport inquiries among his clients in the days immediately following the election.

"The dialogue in our country with politics has been ... very intolerant and families are getting their Plan B's just in case," Jafri told USA TODAY.

Here's what people should know about getting a second passport.

Ready to move abroad? These 7 countries are the most affordable for digital nomads

Why are Americans getting a second passport?

Many of Jafri's clients are American families hoping "to move to a safer place," especially out of concern for rising intolerance against certain communities and the political climate. "It's very real for them," he said.

A second passport grants citizenship to people without the restrictions and renewal hassles of a visa. "There's security in having a passport that is permanent; is a real Plan B or option," Jafri said. "Long-term, they'll feel more security."

While digital nomad visas or long-stay visas offer easy access to live elsewhere, they are often only temporary. These types of visas are "more popular with younger people who are working in industries where they can work remotely," Jafri said.

For Reddel, having an E.U. passport unlocks greater mobility throughout Europe. "We ultimately look at our Portuguese citizenship as we can apply for an E.U. passport for more flexibility given who knows what with state of the world right now, it’s topsy turvy," she said.

How can you get a second passport?

There are a few ways for people to obtain a second passport, and most of the processes will be lengthy – and possibly expensive.

The quickest and most cost-effective path most of us have heard of is citizenship by descent, meaning you can trace your ancestral ties back to that place. Countries such as Portugal, Austria, Germany and Spain offer this type of naturalization. However, the number of generations to qualify varies, and you'll need to show documentation of your ancestors' citizenship.

Since not everyone can trace their lineage to an eligible country, another relatively speedy option is citizenship by investment, also known as a golden visa. "There are six or seven countries that have programs in place where if you invest X number of dollars, you can get citizenship," Jafric said.

This approach requires making a significant investment in the country, such as a real estate purchase or a business venture, and going through a wealth income background check before being granted citizenship. Unfortunately, this option is mainly reserved for wealthier clients as the required investment is often hefty – for example, Spain requires more than €500,000 (about $532,822). You can also get rejected depending on "what a person's background is," like your money is mainly tied to crypto.

However, many European countries, such as Portugal and Spain, are capping the number of golden visas available or scrapping the program entirely due to security concerns. "One thing to keep in mind is these opportunities will not be around forever," Jafri said.

If you can't invest a bunch of money into another country, you can also earn citizenship through retirement or long-stay residency, which is ideal for working professionals or retirees. Essentially, you spend a certain amount of time living in the country – sometimes also passing a test to demonstrate an understanding of the language and local culture – to qualify for a passport.

What are the best countries for a second passport?

Countries still offering a golden visa include the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Ethiopia, as well as some in the Caribbean, like St. Kitts and Antigua, and a few in Europe, such as Cyprus, Italy, Greece, Malta and Spain. Jafri suggests people do their due diligence in researching the cost of living, education, and health care of different countries to see what fits their needs or hire an attorney to help navigate their best options.

One strategy Jafri has supported clients in pursuing involves relocating to Malta to obtain an E.U. passport, which requires an investment of €750,000 (about $799,271) and a minimum stay of a year. Once official citizens, they have greater freedom to move throughout the E.U. to their country of choice.

If you want to earn citizenship through residency, there are a few good options that also have a low cost of living, Jafri said. Panama offers permanent residency to those living there for three to five years and have a basic proficiency of Spanish. Mexico grants citizenship after at least five consecutive years of legal residency, with at least two of those years being physically there, plus a clean criminal record.

How long does the process for a second passport take?

It depends. Qualifying for citizenship through investment can be a months-long process with the help of an attorney, while obviously, citizenship through residency can take several years of living in the country.

"Our plan was always from the get-go for us to do the five-year plan," said Reddel. "First you get the visa for two years as a resident then you up it for another three years."

She added, "It's quite a rigorous task to move to another country."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get a second passport to another country: Passport vs visas