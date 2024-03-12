Giant Galapagos Tortoise Gets A+ In Annual Health Check

A Giant Galapagos Tortoise has passed her health check with flying colours. 23-year-old gentle giant Estrella, who weighs an impressive 67.6 kilograms was transported from her home at the Australian Reptile Park to Somersby Animal Hospital for her annual check-up. Estrella journeyed to the hospital, lured by the promise of a cucumber snack, and navigated her way inside at a steady pace. At her young age, Estrella is expected to grow significantly, potentially exceeding 100 kilograms as she matures. Monitoring her health and development is crucial, as reptiles often do not display outward signs of health decline without close observation. The hospital conducted a thorough check-up, examining Estrella’s shell, limbs, and head for any potential health issues. The results were positive, with her shell in pristine condition and no concerns regarding her limbs and head, reflecting her overall health and fitness. Galapagos tortoises are known for their remarkable longevity with the oldest recorded in Australia, Harriet, reaching the age of 175 years before her passing in 2006.