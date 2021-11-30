Giving Tuesday 2021: 11 brands to shop that are giving back this Christmas season

Shop these brands that give back ahead of the holiday season.

The holidays are a great time to give back. Whether you want to donate money, time, or goodies to make someone's day—there are lots of ways you can help those in need or make a difference in the community.

This holiday season you can also make more than one person happy with your purchase of gifts from brands that are making it a priority to give back to their community. When you purchase items for your loved ones, the brand will in return give back in some way to someone or a place in need so your gift makes double the impact.

Shop these brands below that are giving back this season, and grab our top 11 picks before they sell out.

Soothing Almond Milk & Honey Gift Pouch. Image via The Body Shop.

This holiday season, The Body Shop is donating to organizations across the globe which support caregivers and volunteers, including The Caring Society which promotes culturally based equity and care for First Nations youth in Canada.

SHOP IT: The Body Shop, $18

GIMME SUPER STARS! HOLIDAY ADVENT CALENDAR. Image via NYX Cosmetics.

There's no denying that NYX Cosmetics' ultimate advent calendar is packed with fun full sizes and minis. What you may not have known is that the brand supports the Los Angeles LGBT Center year-round with donations over $35,000, voluntary time from makeup experts and free products for members.

SHOP IT: NYX Cosmetics, $80

RUD & RUDY Toy Mascot. Image via RUDSAK.

Designed as individuals, this set of holiday mascots join together to spread warmth and joy with the power of a hug. All profits made from Rudsak's holiday mascots set will be donated to Montreal's Children Hospital to improve care for infants, childrens and teenagers at the hospital.

SHOP IT: Rudsak, $45

Glacial Clay Mask. Image via True & You

A custom glacial clay mask designed uniquely for every skin type. With each True and You purchase, 1% of sales will be donated to two non-profits that do ocean clean-ups; Plastic Oceans Canada and The Ocean Cleanup.

SHOP IT: True & You, $65

KUWALLA TEE Military Corduroy Jacket. Image via Hudson's Bay.

Kuwalla Tee is the place to find simple and stylish pieces for every season. The brand focuses on minimizing waste and is a member of the 1% for the Planet movement - an organization that provides a window to contribute by donating 1% of sales to environmental causes.

SHOP IT: Hudson's Bay, $120

Tan Merino Toque. Image via Toques from the Heart.

The perfect toque for Canadian winters made with merino wool. For each toque purchased, Toques From The Heart will give a toque to a Canadian experiencing homelessness this fall and winter.

SHOP IT: Toques From The Heart, $45

The Silk Labs Tangerine Clip and Scrunchie. Image via The Silk Labs.

Chic hair pieces that are stylish and the perfect stocking stuffers this season. The Silk Labs gives back to the environment by planting a tree for every $100 spent.

SHOP IT: The Silk Labs, $26

NO-SHOW Adult Black Bamboo 3 Pack. Image via Frankie4

100% of profits from these no-show socks support kids with brain and spinal cord tumours at the Brainchild Foundation's The Better Tomorrows program, which provides funding for therapy, counselling and tuition after treatments.

SHOP IT: Frankie4, $25

The Challenger Brand Tee. Image via 5 and Vine.

An essential tee that you can wear with any casual look. 100% of the proceeds will go The Challenger Fund, which seeks to fund one Canadian who is building a business that directly tackles key social issues in the industries of zero waste, plastic free, food waste and food insecurity, media & tech ed, fashion and support for girls and women.

SHOP IT: 5 and Vine, $50

WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY SCARF. Image via OBAKKI.

This What Makes You Happy silk scarf has printed answers from children of St. Valentines Orphanage in Cameroon about what makes them happy, sad and afraid. With every scarf sold, 100% of proceeds will help provide food, education, medical support and housing for those children at the orphanage.

SHOP IT: Obakki, $89

the Holiday MEREband. Image via femme faire.

Rock this bling-filled headband at any holiday party this year. 40% of all sales of the MEREband will go towards the national organization, Girls Inc., which supports girls' development at different life stages and helps them overcome barriers they face.

SHOP IT: Femme Faire, $45

