Gigi Hadid says farewell to August in a pair of $53 burgundy leggings

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Gigi Hadid looked toned in a pair of Year of Ours burgundy leggings (Photo via @gigihadid Instagram)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Gigi Hadid is delivering major fall wardrobe inspiration with her latest workout look.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model shared a photo dump on Instagram. The series of photos included sweet photos of her daughter, Khai, as long as a selfie of a makeup-free Hadid wearing a matching burgundy sports bra and leggings ensemble by Year of Ours.

"Bit of August x," Hadid captioned the post for her more than 68 million followers.

"Love a good photo dump. Love your little leggings and sports bra combo even more, xo," one person commented.

"Please tell us where you get all your workout outfits, I'm obsessed," another wrote.

Year of Ours Yoga Leggings as seen on Gigi Hadid - Backcountry

$53 $88 at Backcountry

If you're looking to upgrade your fall workout wardrobe for fall, you might want to take a note from Hadid's style book. The Year of Ours leggings in a marled burgundy shade are made with a mid-weight, stretch jersey fabric with a wide compression waistband for extra tummy support.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

The high-waisted leggings look great a set for your next sweat sessions or a comfortable go-to with an oversized sweatshirt for your brisk fall workouts.

Fitness has always been a love for Hadid, who's naturally athletic. Although she was a competitive volleyball player in her high school days, the supermodel has been known to turn to boxing when she wants to stay in shape.

"When you're boxing, you get so into it mentally that you kind of forget what's going on and you forget that you're working out," Hadid told Vogue in 2015. "You always want more."

Story continues

Despite her hectic schedule, Hadid makes sure to take care of her body by indulging in a 20 minute stretching routine and having the occasional cheat meal.

"My personal motto is: 'Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane,'" she told Harper's Bazaar.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.