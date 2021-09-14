Gigi Hadid's Met Gala makeup look included a $12 drugstore concealer

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Gigi Hadid's makeup look at the 2021 Met Gala included a super affordable concealer by Maybelline. (Image via Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala featured some of the biggest names in entertainment showcasing designs by the most elite fashion brands. After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual event returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with stars tasked with embodying this year's theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

One of the standout looks of the night came from Gigi Hadid in a retro-inspired look by Prada. The 26-year-old supermodel debuted a new look with a rich, auburn ponytail and makeup that paid homage to the '60s with dramatic cat eye liner, a pop of blue shadow and a soft, nude lip.

Despite being draped in thousands of dollars of high fashion and diamonds, Hadid's Met Gala makeup included surprisingly affordable products from Maybelline. Hadid's makeup artist, Erin Parsons, revealed she used the brand's top-rated Instant Age Rewind Concealer to help create a bright and fresh canvas for the rest of the model's mod makeup look.

Gigi Hadid's makeup artist, Erin Parsons, used Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for the model's look at the 2021 Met Gala.

The details

According to reviewers, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer might be the answer to your undereye prayers. This concealer has long been a drugstore cult favourite, with de-puffing and camouflaging properties that don’t feel heavy under the eye and even help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

While the concealer is known for being one of the best to conceal under-eye darkness, it can also be used all over the face in place of foundation. Simply dab it over any troubled areas where there’s darkness, uneven texture or tone, and blemishes for natural-looking coverage.

Gigi Hadid's makeup artist used Maybelline's affordable concealer for the model's Met Gala look. (Image via Getty Images)

The sponge applicator makes it easy to apply, finger-free. It even comes in a broad range of 17 skin tones, making it a flexible product for all complexions.

What people are saying

Makeup has come a long way in providing high quality coverage and pigmentation at an affordable price point. While it used to be that you had to pay upwards of $20 or $30 for a buildable concealer, many drugstore brands deliver red-carpet ready coverage at a fraction of the price.

With more than 92,000 reviews — more than 62,000 reviews are 5 stars — there’s no question that this is a popular, well-loved product — even for those who typically reach for higher-end brands.

Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer has been called a "go-to" concealer by shoppers, even those who are used to buying high-end makeup brands.

"I am sold on this product," one shopper said of the drugstore find.

"An absolute must-have in my makeup regimen," another said of the sheer, buildable concealer that's been touted by YouTubers like Tati Westbrook and Aysha Harun.

Gigi Hadid's makeup artist used Maybelline makeup products for the model's 2021 Met Gala look. (Image via Getty Images)

The reviewer commended it for covering their dark circles and discolouration with just a tiny amount of the product.

“[This is] the most impressive drug store concealer available,” another said, adding that just a little bit of product goes a long way in banishing skin imperfections and dark circles.

However, some shoppers do point out some issues with the concealer.

One shopper loved the product, but called the applicator “ridiculous," since it can't be cleaned. They recommended pulling off the provided applicator and using a brush or their finger to apply to the face, since it helps limits the spread of bacteria.

Another claimed that the concealer creases easily under their eyes, getting stuck in fine lines and ultimately accentuating them. An easy fix to prevent this from happening would be to set your under-eye with powder, like Maybelline's Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder.

Another thing to consider is the level of coverage you prefer. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind is a sheer, buildable coverage foundation. If you're looking for something that's full coverage, you might want to stick with something like Tarte's Shape Tape ($38) or for something more affordable, L'Oréal Infallible Full Wear Concealer ($18).

Verdict

Hadid's Met Gala look is proof that you don't have to pay a fortune for quality makeup products. Although thousands vouch for the quality and coverage of the Instant Age Rewind Concealer, there may be people require something heavier for severe under-eye circles, in which case you might want to try a thicker, full coverage product.

If you're looking for something to wear on a daily basis that's buildable while still delivering a natural look and finish, Maybelline's Hadid-approved product might be for you.

