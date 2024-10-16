Gigi Hadid 'trained' by Taylor Swift for Victoria Secret show

Gigi Hadid was "trained" for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show by Taylor Swift.

The 29-year-old model kicked off the fashion extravaganza on Tuesday (15.10.24) by being raised from a platform under the catwalk, raising her arm and waving to the crowd, just like the opening of her friend's 'Eras Tour' show and the blonde beauty - who wore a silky pink teddy and huge feathery wings in the same colour - admitted she'd had some help from her pal.

Ahead of the New York event, Gigi teased to 'Entertainment Tonight': "There's something on the runway tonight that is new for at least me on this runway.

"There's an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour. In one of her rehearsals, she was like, 'I'm going to show you how we do this.' And now I'm using it tonight."

But Gigi hadn't been expecting Taylor to see her in action as she knew she'd be making the most of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's current NFL break.

She said: "I think if they have one more night before he goes back they'll probably be cozy on the couch.

"That's just my guess. But she will also be supporting, I can feel it."

Hours before the show, Gigi - who made her Victoria's Secret runway debut in 2015 - admitted walking for the lingerie brand in their first show for six years felt as much of a "dream come true" as it had in previous years.

She wrote on Instagram: "After today's rehearsal, I can confirm that it will forever feel like a dream come true.

"Looking back on some of my favorite VS show moments over the years and I'm so excited to do it again, with the most incredible, dedicated, creative VS Team and with so many women I love and some I grew up watching. It is an honor."